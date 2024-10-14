^

Think tank: Investing in tech, security experts preferred over revising SIM law

Philstar.com
October 14, 2024 | 7:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A think tank has urged the government to invest in technology and security experts for its battle against fraudsters, noting that merely “enhancing” the SIM registration law is not enough.

In a statement on Facebook, Stratbase ADR Institute said that criminals who thrive in the online world and enjoy the mantle of anonymity are the result of failure to implement and enforce existing regulations.

"This is why we believe that merely amending the SIM Card Registration Act, specifically by putting a cap on the number of SIMs any individual can own and register, is not enough to stop the nefarious activities of these scammers," Stratbase President Prof. Dindo Manhit said.

Manhit also said that the Senate's measure to enhance the SIM registration law will ultimately need better law enforcement, which it needs in the first place.

For his part, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) spokesperson Assistant Secretary Renato Paraiso also said that scammers are now using internet-based messaging platforms for crimes like Viber and Messenger, among others, and are also using foreign sims.

"Fraudsters are a threat not only to individuals, all business enterprises, and government institutions. This problem demands solutions that are deliberate and decisive, and this can be achieved by more effective enforcement rather than by adding to the list of items to enforce," he added.

According to the Philippine National Police, the number of cybercrimes increased by 21.8% in the first quarter of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.

American cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks reported that the Philippines experienced the most cyberattacks in the Southeast Asian region in 2023 compared to neighboring countries.

The DICT said that there are only 200 Filipino cybersecurity experts compared to Singapore's 2,000, as most experts work overseas. 

According to the National Association of Data Protection Officers of the Philippines, the Philippines needs around 180,000 cybersecurity professionals to cover critical areas of Philippine industries.

