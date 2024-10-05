Taal Volcano erupts, still at Alert Level 1

Phreatomagmatic eruption from Taal Volcano Island's main crater at 11:32 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5., 2024, was captured by the thermal camera of PHIVOLCS' Daang Kastila Observation Station on the northern rim of the crater.

MANILA, Philippines — A minor eruption occurred at Taal Volcano on Saturday, October 5, as reported by state bureau PHIVOLCS.

The eruption, which lasted for four minutes, began at 11:32 a.m. and produced a short black jetted plume followed by a steam-rich plume that rose 2,000 meters above the main crater before drifting southwest.

Phivolcs explained that the eruption was likely caused by the sudden contact of water with a small branch of shallow magma beneath the Taal Main Crater. This magma has been degassing sustained levels of sulfur dioxide (SO2) for the past three years.

Recent activity

30 minor eruptive events have been recorded since September 22, including five phreatic events on Saturday.

SO2 emissions averaged 3,276 tonnes on Friday, with the average emissions since January remaining high at 6,673 tonnes per day.

Alert status

Despite the recent activity, Taal Volcano remains under Alert Level 1. This status indicates that:

Sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur.

Entry into Taal Volcano Island, which is a Permanent Danger Zone, is strictly prohibited.

Local government units are advised to continuously monitor and assess their communities' preparedness.

Phivolcs also warned that the ongoing degassing of high concentrations of volcanic SO2 poses potential long-term health risks to communities around Taal Caldera that are frequently exposed to volcanic gas[. Residents in nearby areas are advised to wear face masks as a precautionary measure.

Civil aviation authorities have been instructed to advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano due to potential hazards from airborne ash and ballistic fragments from sudden explosions.