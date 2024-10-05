^

Nation

Taal Volcano erupts, still at Alert Level 1

Philstar.com
October 5, 2024 | 4:54pm
Taal Volcano erupts, still at Alert Level 1
Phreatomagmatic eruption from Taal Volcano Island's main crater at 11:32 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5., 2024, was captured by the thermal camera of PHIVOLCS' Daang Kastila Observation Station on the northern rim of the crater.
Phivolcs / Philstar.com screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — A minor eruption occurred at Taal Volcano on Saturday, October 5, as reported by state bureau PHIVOLCS.

The eruption, which lasted for four minutes, began at 11:32 a.m. and produced a short black jetted plume followed by a steam-rich plume that rose 2,000 meters above the main crater before drifting southwest.

Phivolcs explained that the eruption was likely caused by the sudden contact of water with a small branch of shallow magma beneath the Taal Main Crater. This magma has been degassing sustained levels of sulfur dioxide (SO2) for the past three years.

Recent activity

  • 30 minor eruptive events have been recorded since September 22, including five phreatic events on Saturday.
  • SO2 emissions averaged 3,276 tonnes on Friday, with the average emissions since January remaining high at 6,673 tonnes per day.

Alert status

Despite the recent activity, Taal Volcano remains under Alert Level 1. This status indicates that:

  • Sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur.
  • Entry into Taal Volcano Island, which is a Permanent Danger Zone, is strictly prohibited.
  • Local government units are advised to continuously monitor and assess their communities' preparedness.

Phivolcs also warned that the ongoing degassing of high concentrations of volcanic SO2 poses potential long-term health risks to communities around Taal Caldera that are frequently exposed to volcanic gas[. Residents in nearby areas are advised to wear face masks as a precautionary measure.

Civil aviation authorities have been instructed to advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano due to potential hazards from airborne ash and ballistic fragments from sudden explosions.

vuukle comment

ERUPTION

TAAL VOLCANO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vico accuses possible rival of links to Miru

Vico accuses possible rival of links to Miru

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 19 hours ago
Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto has accused his opponent for the city’s mayoral post in next year’s elections of alleged...
Nation
fbtw

Teves brother seeks Negros Oriental governor’s post

By Gilbert Bayoran | 19 hours ago
Pryde Henry Teves, brother of expelled Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves, is running for governor of Negros Oriental under the Liberal Party (LP).
Nation
fbtw
P3.48 million marijuana seized in Kalinga

P3.48 million marijuana seized in Kalinga

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
A suspected drug pusher was arrested after handing about 49 kilos of marijuana, estimated to be worth P3.48 million, to Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
Yap seeks fresh mandate with United Benguet bets

Yap seeks fresh mandate with United Benguet bets

By Artemio Dumlao | 23 hours ago
Rep. Eric Go Yap (Benguet, Lone District) is seeking another fresh term as Benguet representative vowing to further...
Nation
fbtw
Police arrest 41 threat group members in Zamboanga City

Police arrest 41 threat group members in Zamboanga City

By Roel Pareño | 19 hours ago
The intensified police law enforcement campaign led to the arrest of at least 41 members of different threat groups in Zamboanga...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ombudsman dismisses 2 Cebu mayors

Ombudsman dismisses 2 Cebu mayors

By Iris Hazel M. Mascardo | 19 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the dismissal of suspended mayors Michael Rama of Cebu City and Jonas Cortes of Mandaue...
Nation
fbtw
4 die of suffocation in&nbsp;fish sauce factory tank

4 die of suffocation in fish sauce factory tank

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 19 hours ago
Four workers died from suffocation inside an “abandoned” concrete fish sauce factory tank in Obando town on ...
Nation
fbtw
TUCP assails latest wage hikes

TUCP assails latest wage hikes

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP), the country’s largest labor group, yesterday expressed disgust over...
Nation
fbtw

Group formed to probe killing of Bulacan ABC head

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
The Central Luzon police formed a special investigation task group (SITG) to hasten the investigation on the killing of Bulacan provincial board member Ramilito Capistrano on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with