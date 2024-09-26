3 drug den operators busted in PDEA-9 operation

All three drug den operators arrested by anti-narcotics agents in an operation in Ipil town in Zamboanga Sibugay on Sept. 24, 2024, are now detained.

COTABATO CITY — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-9 shut down a clandestine drug den in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay and arrested its three operators in a raid at about noontime Tuesday, September 24.

Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, director of PDEA-9, told reporters on Thursday morning that their agents had also seized P68,000 worth of shabu from drug den operators Mark Pink Floyd Binolirao Fayluga, Rico Rojas Licera and Jerico Bohawe Portugaliza.

The raid by PDEA agents of their drug den in Barangay Veterans Village in Ipil was premised on a search warrant from a court and assisted by personnel of police units under Brig. Gen. Bowenn Joey Masauding, director of the Police Regional Office-9.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said barangay leaders and municipal officials secretly led their agents and policemen to the drug den of the three now detained shabu dealers in a secluded area in Ipil, the provincial capital of Zamboanga Sibugay.