Rizal declared rebel-free

Ed Amoroso - The Philippine Star
September 25, 2024 | 12:00am

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines — The entire province of Rizal has been declared free from the influence of communist insurgents.

The declaration was made during a ceremony on stable internal peace and security status in Antipolo City on Monday.

Lt. Gen. Facundo Palafox IV and Brig. Gen. Cerilo Balaoro Jr., chiefs of the Southern Luzon Command and the Army’s 2nd Infantry Jungle Fighter Division, respectively, led local officials, police and other stakeholders in signing a memorandum of understanding on peace and security at the Rizal provincial capitol.

Balaoro said the declaration of Rizal as rebel-free is proof of the strong collaboration among all levels of government, stakeholders, the security sector and the people.

The towns of Baras, Binangonan, Cardona, Pililla, Tanay, Teresa and San Mateo obtained their insurgency-free status in May and June last year.

Meanwhile, the municipalities of Angono, Cainta, Morong, Jala-Jala and Taytay were declared free from the presence of communist rebels in August, September and December 2023.

The town of Rodriguez and Antipolo City obtained a similar status recently.

