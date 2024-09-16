Consumer group warns vs Konektadong Pinoy bill

MANILA, Philippines – A consumer group has raised issues against the pending Senate Bill No. 2699, or the Konektadong Pinoy Act, as certain provisions of the proposed legislation are reportedly open to abuse by digital scammers.

“Limiting or removing the oversight functions of the National Telecommunications Commission would close the door for consumers to bring up their grievances against inefficiency of foreign service providers,” said Bantay Konsyumet, Kalsada, Kuryente (BK3).

“Nakababahala na sa ilalim ng nakabinbing Konektadong Pinoy Act ay balak bawasan o alisin ang regulatory at oversight functions ng NTC, na kung mangyayari nga ‘yan at walang mapupuntahan ang mga konsyumer para ireklamo ang ‘di magandang serbisyo, o mga pagkukulang ng new industry players,” BK3 convenor lawyer Karry Sison said in a statement.

Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano, author of SB 2699, had earlier said that the open access bill, also known as Konektadong Pinoy Act, was aimed at improving the access to fast and affordable connectivity nationwide.

The proposal offers no requirement for legislative franchise for new telco player and also encourages sharing of infrastructure among telecom companies, and overseeing the allocation and use of radio spectrums.

Sison said that before allowing the new telco players to bypass a rigid and exacting trade requirements, the government must first ensure that there would be no cybercriminals and scammers that could adversely affect the consumers’ interest.

“Kailangang tiyakin muna ng gobyerno na ‘di makapapasok sa internet ang cybercriminals na silang namiminsala sa mga konsyumer at negosyo, at maging sa seguridad ng ating bansa,” the BK3 convenor stressed.

She added: “Ang sobrang pagluluwag ng mga polisiya ay maaaring magdulot ng mas maraming problema kaysa sa solusyon.”