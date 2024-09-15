Mountain Province to receive P105-million peace fund

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Mountain Province is set to receive P105 million in funding for projects aimed at fostering peace and development in the province.

The fund will be provided by the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU).

According to OPAPRU Secretary Carlito Galvez, the funding will support various initiatives under the government’s anti-insurgency program, including infrastructure projects such as farm-to-market roads.

Galvez noted that the Cordillera Region is an epicenter of peace and development, highlighting that the region was once a stronghold of the communist movement in the 1980s.

This year, OPAPRU has allocated approximately P600 million to fund 15 peace and development projects, primarily in Kalinga, Apayao, Ifugao and Mountain Province.

Galvez added that the Cordillera is a model of peace and development compared to other regions dealing with insurgency issues.