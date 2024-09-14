^

Nation

Kin call for swift, fair trial of ex-Palawan governor

Mark Ernest Villeza - The Philippine Star
September 14, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The family of slain broadcaster Gerry Ortega is hoping for a swift and fair trial, following the surrender of former Palawan governor Joel Reyes who is accused of orchestrating the 2011 murder.

In a statement, the Ortega family said they welcome Reyes’ surrender, although they look at it with “cautious optimism.”

“More than 13 years have passed and we have yet to see the swift and fair trial that the overwhelming evidence against the former governor demands,” the family said.

Reyes surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation on Sept. 11, following the July 2023 Supreme Court order for his re-arrest. He is currently confined in a hospital for anemia and an autoimmune disease treatment.

Ortega, a well-known environmentalist and radio broadcaster, was gunned down in Puerto Princesa City in January 2011. In his program, he had often criticized Reyes, accusing him of corruption and environmental destruction in Palawan. Reyes has denied involvement in the killing.

The Ortega family expressed concern about Reyes’ history of evading justice.

“This is part of his fugitive pattern,” the family said, recalling that Reyes fled to Thailand in 2012 and was apprehended only three years later.

The family also criticized Reyes’ candidacy in the 2022 Palawan gubernatorial race, despite his conviction by the Office of the Ombudsman for graft, stating that “he was convicted and should have been automatically disqualified.”

Reyes is also facing separate graft charges related to the alleged misuse of the Malampaya funds.

International press freedom organizations, including Free Press Unlimited, the Committee to Protect Journalists and Reporters Without Borders, have also called for a prompt and impartial trial.

They noted that Ortega’s murder highlights the impunity in media killings in the Philippines.

vuukle comment

GERRY ORTEGA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
COC filing for BARMM elections reset

COC filing for BARMM elections reset

By Mayen Jaymalin | 2 days ago
Following the exclusion of Sulu from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, the Commission on Elections yesterday...
Nation
fbtw
LTO summons rider for vlogging on SLEX

LTO summons rider for vlogging on SLEX

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
The Land Transportation Office yesterday issued a show-cause order on a motorcycle rider for entering the South Luzon Expressway...
Nation
fbtw
Sacked BI chief thanks Marcos

Sacked BI chief thanks Marcos

By Delon Porcalla | 2 days ago
Despite his ouster over the escape of dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo, former Bureau of Immigration commissioner Norman Tansingco...
Nation
fbtw
Phivolcs warns of Kanlaon&rsquo;s magmatic eruption

Phivolcs warns of Kanlaon’s magmatic eruption

By Bella Cariaso | 2 days ago
State volcanologists have warned of a possible magmatic eruption of Kanlaon on Negros Island amid the volcano’s increased...
Nation
fbtw
Canlaon City suspends classes following Kanlaon Volcano's unrest

Canlaon City suspends classes following Kanlaon Volcano's unrest

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
Canlaon City has suspended classes at all levels for both public and private schools on Thursday, September 11, due heightened...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

8,493 pass civil service exams

1 hour ago
A total of 8,493 people have been added to the roster of eligibles for the civil service as the Civil Service Commission yesterday bared the results of the Basic Competency on Local Treasury Examination (, Fire Officer...
Nation
fbtw
Lahar warning issued for Mayon, Kanlaon

Lahar warning issued for Mayon, Kanlaon

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration yesterday warned of possible lahar and related...
Nation
fbtw

P13.6 million shabu seized from cop

By John Unson | 1 hour ago
Anti-narcotics agents seized P13.6 million worth of shabu from a police sergeant and his three accomplices, among them a woman, during a sting in Barangay San Raymundo in Jolo, Sulu on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw
PCG yet to declare end to fuel siphoning efforts

PCG yet to declare end to fuel siphoning efforts

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
While it is believed that all 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel from the sunken tanker Terra Nova have been drained, the...
Nation
fbtw
Teacher stabbed dead inside own home

Teacher stabbed dead inside own home

By Jennifer Rendon | 1 hour ago
A 46-year-old teacher was stabbed to death inside his home in Barangay Mandog in Maasin, Iloilo late Thursday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with