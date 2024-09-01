^

Nation

Multi-billion Sulu airport project mulled

John Unson - Philstar.com
September 1, 2024 | 2:29pm
Multi-billion Sulu airport project mulled
Gov. Hadji Abdusakur Tan Sr. and representatives of the Bangsamoro government signed on Thursday, August 29, a Memorandum of Agreement binding their respective offices to draft a feasibility study on a multi-billion airport project in Sulu province.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Merchants are pleased with the joint drafting soon by provincial officials in Sulu and experts in the Bangsamoro government of a feasibility plan for a multi-billion Sulu airport to boost the investment potentials of the province.

Sulu Gov. Hadji Abdusakur Tan Sr. and two representatives of the Bangsamoro government, the lawyer Ranibai Dilangalen and Engineer Amil Abubakar, signed on Thursday, August 29, at the Sulu Area Coordinating Center in Bangkal, Patikul a Memorandum of Understanding, or MOU, binding their offices to jointly plan the setting up of a large new airport in the island province.

Dilangalen is a senior official of the Bangsamoro Airport Authority under the region's Ministry of Transportation and Communications while Abubakar is deputy director of the Bangsamoro Planning and Development Authority.

The lawyer-entrepreneur Ronald Hallid Torres, chairman of the Bangsamoro Business Council, told reporters on Sunday that they will support the drafting of the Sulu airport development plan, for them a big help in sustaining the now flourishing investment climate in the province.

Torres said Sulu, now markedly peaceful and progressive, needs such a facility to attract more investors from regions around and from abroad into putting up viable businesses in the province.

“That Sulu airport project study is something so good, an effort we in the Bangsamoro Business Council, whose members are engaged in businesses in the six provinces and three cities in the autonomous region, shall support,” Torres said.

Bangsamoro Transportation and Communications Minister Paisalin Pangandaman Tago told reporters on Sunday that they aim to establish a new airport, based on international standards, at the border of Talipao and Maimbung towns in the province, long cleared from presence of the Abu Sayyaf via joint peacebuilding programs of local executives, the local communities, the police and the military.

The regional government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao shall bankroll the project, according to Tago.

“We are thankful to the provincial officials of Sulu for hosting the symbolic signing of the Memorandum of Understanding related to the project and for its utmost reciprocation with our efforts to have it done for the good of the province,” Tago said.

The old small airport in Jolo, capital town of Sulu, is being managed together by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.

The symbolic crafting of the MOU for the study on the setting up of a new airport in Sulu last Thursday was done in the presence of Bangsamoro Parliament Member Hadji Nabil A. Tan, Sulu Vice Gov. Abdusakur Tan, Jr., the 19 mayors in the province, provincial planning and development officials and representatives of different sectors and officials of police and military units in the province.

vuukle comment

BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION IN MUSLIM MINDANAO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 shot dead by drunk police captain inside Cotabato videoke bar

2 shot dead by drunk police captain inside Cotabato videoke bar

By John Unson | 23 hours ago
Policemen in Kabacan town in Cotabato clamped down their own deputy police chief after killing two individuals with his service...
Nation
fbtw
NBI nabs fake Malaca&ntilde;ang official

NBI nabs fake Malacañang official

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
A man allegedly posing as deputy executive secretary under the Office of the President was arrested while attending a convention...
Nation
fbtw
Pampanga awards P1.15 million to murder informant

Pampanga awards P1.15 million to murder informant

By Ric Sapnu | 16 hours ago
An informant who provided information on the slaying of Kapampangan beauty queen Geneva Lopez and her Israeli boyfriend Yitshak...
Nation
fbtw
Police raids POGO hub in Lapu-Lapu City

Police raids POGO hub in Lapu-Lapu City

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
At least 132 foreigners were rounded up in a suspected illegal Philippine offshore gaming operator hub or scam farm in Lapu-Lapu...
Nation
fbtw
2025 free WiFi budget only good for 5 months

2025 free WiFi budget only good for 5 months

By Shiela Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
The Department of Information and Communications Technology is now in a quandary, as the budget it received for the free...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pinaglabanan Day marked, Tingog Center launched

Pinaglabanan Day marked, Tingog Center launched

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 16 hours ago
The Battle of Pinaglabanan was remembered on Friday at the Pinaglabanan Shrine in San Juan.
Nation
fbtw
2 shot dead by drunk police captain in Cotabato

2 shot dead by drunk police captain in Cotabato

By John Unson | 16 hours ago
Policemen in Kabacan town in Cotabato arrested their own deputy police chief who killed two persons inside a videoke bar...
Nation
fbtw
Chavit to run for senator in 2025

Chavit to run for senator in 2025

By Jun Elias | 16 hours ago
Former Ilocos Sur governor Luis Chavit Singson confirmed on Friday that he will run for senator in the upcoming 2025 midterm...
Nation
fbtw
Bong Go helps marginalized communities in Davao Oriental

Bong Go helps marginalized communities in Davao Oriental

16 hours ago
As part of his efforts to support marginalized communities across the country, Sen. Bong Go extended assistance to struggling...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with