Almost P11-M worth of cannabis torched down in Mountain Province

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
August 19, 2024 | 6:20pm
BAGUIO CITY — Mountain Province policemen with Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency operatives overran P10.8 million worth of marijuana shrubs in two plantations in Mt. Balitoc, Barangay Saclit, Sadanga town over the weekend.

The plantation sites, planted with 54,000 pieces of fully grown marijuana plants, were immediately put ablaze after enough samples were taken for PDEA-Mt. Province purposes, Cordillera police director Brig. Gen. David Peredo said.

Peredo assured the public that concerned police units are presently engaged in follow-up investigations seeking to identify other marijuana plantation sites and apprehending the individuals behind these illicit plantations. 

