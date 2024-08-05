^

Nation

Carina, monsoon damage to agriculture climbs to P3.04 billion

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
August 5, 2024 | 12:00am
Carina, monsoon damage to agriculture climbs to P3.04 billion
Residents rescue other stranded residents as flood waters continue to rise at Barangay Bagong Silangan in Quezon City due to torrential rain brought by #CarinaPH and southwest monsoon on July 24, 2024.
STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The amount of damage caused by Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon to farm produce in 12 regions has ballooned to P3.04 billion, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Latest data from the DA showed that up to 30,644 tons of crops covering 56,839 hectares of farmlands were destroyed due to heavy rains and floodwaters in the Cordilleras, Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon), Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan), Bicol, Western and Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga peninsula, Soccsksargen (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and General Santos) and Caraga.

The bad weather displaced up to 93,156 farmers and fisherfolk.

Losses in rice production were estimated at P816.53 million followed by fishery with P577.53 million; corn, P154 million; high-value crops, P118 million, and livestock, P17.09 million.

The DA said damage to irrigation systems was estimated at P1.36 billion.

“The Department of Agriculture, through its regional field offices and in collaboration with concerned government units, is validating and assessing the impact of the combined effects of the southwest monsoon and Carina to the agriculture and fishery sectors,” the DA said.

It said the government would distribute at least P301.7 million worth of rice and corn seeds as well as P17.6 million worth of vegetable seeds to affected farmers nationwide.  

