Marikina River on first alarm as water level decreases

Officials from the Marikina Disaster Response Team monitor the rising water level of the Marikina River on July 27, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The water level at the Marikina River went down to 15 meters early Thursday morning, prompting the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office to downgrade the alert to first alarm.

The alarm was raised at 5:45 a.m. when the water level reached 15.6 meters, as recorded by the Sto. Niño Water Level Gauging Station.

State weather bureau PAGASA issued an orange rainfall warning at 2 a.m. over several provinces, including Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, and Bulacan. The orange warning indicates heavy rainfall which could potentially cause significant flooding.

PAGASA also placed Metro Manila, Rizal and Quezon (specifically General Nakar) under a yellow rainfall warning. The yellow warning signals heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas.