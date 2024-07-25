^

Nation

Marikina River on first alarm as water level decreases

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
July 25, 2024 | 8:30am
Marikina River on first alarm as water level decreases
Officials from the Marikina Disaster Response Team monitor the rising water level of the Marikina River on July 27, 2023.
STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The water level at the Marikina River went down to 15 meters early Thursday morning, prompting the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office to downgrade the alert to first alarm.

The alarm was raised at 5:45 a.m. when the water level reached 15.6 meters, as recorded by the Sto. Niño Water Level Gauging Station.

State weather bureau PAGASA issued an orange rainfall warning at 2 a.m. over several provinces, including Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, and Bulacan. The orange warning indicates heavy rainfall which could potentially cause significant flooding.

PAGASA also placed Metro Manila, Rizal and Quezon (specifically General Nakar) under a yellow rainfall warning. The yellow warning signals heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

vuukle comment

CARINA

MARIKINA RIVER

TYPHOON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Leni mobilizes volunteer network for typhoon response

Leni mobilizes volunteer network for typhoon response

By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
Former vice president Leni Robredo, through the non-government organization she established, has mobilized a volunteer network...
Nation
fbtw

P3.6 billion budget eyed for NIR offices

By Gilbert Bayoran | 10 hours ago
A total of P3.6 billion, spread out over three years, is proposed to be allotted to establish regional offices for the newly created Negros Island Region, Sen. JV Ejercito said on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw
Belmonte, Tolentino set up multi-purpose buildings

Belmonte, Tolentino set up multi-purpose buildings

10 hours ago
Councilor Fernando Miguel “Mikey” Belmonte and Sen. Francis Tolentino have partnered to construct multi-purpose...
Nation
fbtw
Man dies from electric shock in Tondo flood

Man dies from electric shock in Tondo flood

By Ghio Ong | 10 hours ago
A man was found floating in the floodwaters of Tondo, Manila yesterday after he was reportedly electrocuted.
Nation
fbtw
Butchoy, Carina, habagat: 8 dead, 2 hurt in Mindanao

Butchoy, Carina, habagat: 8 dead, 2 hurt in Mindanao

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Four of the deaths were in Zamboanga while one each was confirmed in Northern Mindanao, Davao and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Woman charged with human trafficking in Pampanga

Woman charged with human trafficking in Pampanga

By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
Criminal charges were filed against a woman who was arrested by agents of the National Bureau of Investigation in Angeles...
Nation
fbtw
Zamboanga cops seize P680K worth shabu from 2 women

Zamboanga cops seize P680K worth shabu from 2 women

By John Unson | 14 hours ago
Non-uniformed policemen seized P680,000 worth of shabu from two women entrapped in Barangay Sinunuc in Zamboanga City on...
Nation
fbtw
P6.8-M worth shabu seized in Maguindanao del Norte

P6.8-M worth shabu seized in Maguindanao del Norte

By John Unson | 15 hours ago
Non-uniformed policemen seized P6.8 million worth of shabu from a dealer entrapped on Tuesday in Barangay Awang in Datu Odin...
Nation
fbtw
Classes, gov't work suspended anew in NCR, Calabarzon, Central Luzon

Classes, gov't work suspended anew in NCR, Calabarzon, Central Luzon

15 hours ago
"Work in government offices and classes at all levels in Regions III, IV-A and the National Capital Region are hereby suspended...
Nation
fbtw
Cross-section support for new 6th ID commander mounts

Cross-section support for new 6th ID commander mounts

By John Unson | 15 hours ago
Local executives, the business community, the Moro National Liberation Front and the chairperson of the Regional Development...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with