Holidays declared in several areas

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has declared holidays in several areas in the country to allow residents to participate in the commemoration of key local events.

Proclamations 614 and 615 declared Aug. 1 a special non-working day in Kapalong, Davao del Norte and Compostela Valley, Davao de Oro, respectively, for the celebration of the towns’ 76th anniversary.

Proclamation 216 declared Aug. 2 a special non-working day in Kabankalan, Negros Occidental for the city’s 27th charter anniversary.

Proclamation 617, meanwhile, declared Aug. 13 a holiday in Bombon, Camarines Sur for the town’s founding anniversary.

Viga in Catanduanes will celebrate Araw ng Viga on Aug. 15, which was declared a holiday through Proclamation 618.

Aug. 16 was declared a special non-working day in Tuguegarao, Cagayan through Proclamation 619, to give residents a chance to celebrate the Pavvurulun Afi Festival.

The proclamations were signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin upon the authority of President Marcos.