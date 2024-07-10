^

Nation

2 kids missing, houses damaged by floods in BARMM towns

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 10, 2024 | 7:11pm
2 kids missing, houses damaged by floods in BARMM towns
Policemen and villagers struggle to remove a light truck that got stuck in the middle of a highway in Balabagan amid Tuesday night’s flash floods that left the thoroughfare covered with thick mud.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Two children were reportedly swept away by a rampaging flood that hit more than a dozen predominantly Moro villages in Matanog, Maguindanao del Norte and in Balabagan, Lanao del Sur on Tuesday night following torrential rains in mountain ranges around several hours before.

Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters on Wednesday morning that municipal police forces have joined local government responders in their search for the siblings Sheila and Ela Abdullah, whose house in Barangay Molimok in Balabagan was reportedly destroyed by rampaging floodwaters.

More than a hundred houses made of semi-permanent materials in the adjoining Balabagan and Matanog towns were reportedly damaged by the floods, spawned by recurring heavy downpours that started early Tuesday.

Local executives dispatched on Wednesday the personnel of their Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office to assess the damages to property and crops that the floods had caused and to extend initial relief support for the flood-stricken villagers.

Units of the Philippine Navy’s 1st Marine Brigade in the two towns had also been mobilized to support the rescue and relief missions of the Balabagan and Matanog local government units, the provincial governments of Lanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte and the Ministry of Social Services and Development-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Relief teams led by Maguindanao Gov. Abdulrauf Macacua and Bangsamoro Social Services Minister Raissa Jajurie had initially distributed food rations to hundreds of displaced families.

vuukle comment

BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION OF MUSLIM MINDANAO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 Russians indicted for P340 million cryptocurrency heist

2 Russians indicted for P340 million cryptocurrency heist

By Daphne Galvez | 20 hours ago
The Department of Justice has filed charges against two Russian nationals for allegedly stealing 12.2 million cryptocurrency...
Nation
fbtw
DOJ indicts 3 cops for extortion, illegal gambling

DOJ indicts 3 cops for extortion, illegal gambling

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
Charges of extortion and illegal gambling have been filed before a Caloocan City court against three police officers, one...
Nation
fbtw
Kris Aquino&rsquo;s sons visit FL Liza

Kris Aquino’s sons visit FL Liza

By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
While the Aquinos and the Marcoses belong to opposite sides of the political fence, Kris Aquino’s sons Josh and Bimby...
Nation
fbtw
UP Diliman student stabbed by robber

UP Diliman student stabbed by robber

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 20 hours ago
A college student was injured after he was stabbed by one of three robbers at the University of the Philippines Diliman campus...
Nation
fbtw
8 suspects tagged in murder of 2 Chinese

8 suspects tagged in murder of 2 Chinese

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Eight people, including Filipinos and foreigners, have been tagged in the kidnapping and murder of two Chinese business executives,...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
2 boys found dead in car

2 boys found dead in car

By Ric Sapnu | 20 hours ago
Two boys aged six and five have been found dead in a car in Sto. Tomas, Pampanga.
Nation
fbtw
Romblon bettor wins P17.57 million lotto pot

Romblon bettor wins P17.57 million lotto pot

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 20 hours ago
A lone bettor in Odiongan, Romblon won the jackpot in the 6/45 Mega Lotto draw on Monday night.
Nation
fbtw
P1.16 million shabu seized in Rizal sting

P1.16 million shabu seized in Rizal sting

By Ed Amoroso | 20 hours ago
Shabu with estimated value of P1.16 million was seized in a sting that also resulted in the arrest of a drug suspect in Angono,...
Nation
fbtw
Go leads Zambales town hall opening

Go leads Zambales town hall opening

20 hours ago
To boost infrastructure projects, Sen. Bong Go led the blessing and inauguration of the newly constructed municipal hall of...
Nation
fbtw
Probe into Zamboanga firecrackers, pyrotechnics disposal blast ongoing

Probe into Zamboanga firecrackers, pyrotechnics disposal blast ongoing

By John Unson | 1 day ago
The police and local executives are investigating Monday’s the disposal of firecrackers and pyrotechnics in Barangay...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with