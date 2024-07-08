Batangas cop chiefs reshuffled

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines — Nine police chiefs in Batangas have been affected by a reshuffle implemented by the Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) police.

The realignment of the rank position for the post of chief of police and the one-strike policy of the regional police were among the reasons cited for the reshuffle.

“The turnover of command is not just a change in leadership but an opportunity to renew our commitment to the people. We are confident that the new chiefs of police will bring fresh perspectives and innovative approaches to ensure the safety and well-being of our communities,” Batangas police director Col. Jacinto Malinao said.

The reshuffle resulted in the designation of new chiefs of police in Calaca, Ibaan, Nasugbu, Padre Garcia, San Luis, San Nicolas, Sta. Teresita, Tingloy and San Pascual.