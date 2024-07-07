^

Nation

Substandard building constructions discovered at Baguio General Hospital

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
July 7, 2024 | 10:53am
Substandard building constructions discovered at Baguio General Hospital
Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center
Facebook / BGHMC Baguio

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong has called on Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa to order an investigation into the poor construction standards of three buildings at the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC) compound.

In a letter dated June 17, 2024, Magalong expressed his "profound frustration and concern" over the subpar construction of the Trauma Center, Outpatient Department and Flavier buildings.

"Over the past few months, we have received numerous complaints from both hospital staff and patients about the quality of the construction. These substandard conditions have not only inconvenienced many but have also compromised the safety and well-being of those who rely on BGHMC for critical emergency services," Magalong said in his letter to Herbosa.

Despite the allocation of substantial funds and resources for the projects, the mayor said that the expected improvements have not been realized.

Magalong also highlighted concerns about the processes involved in the construction projects, suggesting that they "may have led to inferior outputs that are not acceptable by the city’s standards."

“Given the gravity of these concerns, I respectfully request that a thorough investigation be conducted into the procedures and execution of these projects,” Magalong asked Herbosa.

Known for his strong stance against poor-quality infrastructure projects, Magalong emphasized his administration’s commitment to delivering high-quality public projects for the benefit of Baguio's residents.

"As we have been advocating from the start, we want the public, the stakeholders, and end-users to get the utmost benefit from all these projects," the mayor said. 

"They do not deserve projects that have poor workmanship; that end up not beneficial or usable at all. Let us continue to raise the standard of our infrastructure projects," he added.

BENJAMIN MAGALONG

HOSPITAL

TEODORO HERBOSA
