^

Nation

P297K worth of shabu seized during pot session in Basilan

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 4, 2024 | 6:16pm
P297K worth of shabu seized during pot session in Basilan
The three suspects, arrested while sniffing shabu in Barangay Kuhon in Al-Barka, Basilan, are now clamped down in a police detention facility.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Policemen on Tuesday seized P297,181 worth of shabu from three men arrested during their pot session in Barangay Kuhon in Al-Barka town in Basilan.

Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters in Cotabato City on Thursday that the three suspects, whose names he declined to reveal while probers are still trying to identify their cohorts residing in the municipality, shall be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The Al-Barka Municipal Police Station and the Basilan Provincial Police Office had stated in separate reports relayed late Wednesday to Tanggawohn’s office that the suspects were caught in the act of sniffing shabu in their hideout in Sitio Sitio Bohe Patenggaan in Barangay Kuhon by non-uniformed policemen and community leaders.

Vigilant residents of Al-Barka, one of the 11 towns in Basilan, led the police team to the location of the suspects in Tuesday's anti-narcotics operation that resulted in their arrest, according to police officials in Basilan.

vuukle comment

BASILAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Foreigner held for making bomb joke at airport

By Rudy Santos | 22 hours ago
A Manila-bound foreigner was held by the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Unit for making a bomb joke at Dipolog Airport yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Angeles conducts anti-dengue measures in public schools

Angeles conducts anti-dengue measures in public schools

By Ric Sapnu | 22 hours ago
The city government of Angeles in Pampanga yesterday fumigated 55 public schools to protect students and teachers from d...
Nation
fbtw

Former steel exec charged with theft

22 hours ago
Former JacintoColor Steel executive Sissie Bongat and her husband have been charged with four counts of qualified theft before a Quezon City court.
Nation
fbtw
DA notifies WOAH of Philippine&rsquo;s first Q fever case

DA notifies WOAH of Philippine’s first Q fever case

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 22 hours ago
The introduction of “new” live animals has been the cause of the country’s first confirmed case of Q fever,...
Nation
fbtw
Sofitel, displaced workers settle labor dispute

Sofitel, displaced workers settle labor dispute

By Mayen Jaymalin | 22 hours ago
A strike at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila was averted yesterday after the Department of Labor and Employment settled...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Road rage suspect hunted

By Emmanuel Tupas | 22 hours ago
Authorities are hunting down a driver of a pickup truck who reportedly opened fire at a vehicle in what police said was another road rage case in Quezon City on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw
DA: Tomato prices up P180 per kilo

DA: Tomato prices up P180 per kilo

By Bella Cariaso | 22 hours ago
The retail price of tomatoes has increased to P180 per kilo in Metro Manila markets, according to the Department of Agri...
Nation
fbtw
Maynilad reiterates MWSS plea to Metro Manila residents: Conserve water

Maynilad reiterates MWSS plea to Metro Manila residents: Conserve water

By Bella Cariaso | 22 hours ago
Maynilad Water Services Inc. has joined the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System in asking Metro Manila residents...
Nation
fbtw
6 die as truck rams houses in Samar

6 die as truck rams houses in Samar

By Miriam Desacada | 22 hours ago
Six people died while two others were injured when a cargo truck rammed seven houses in Calbayog, Samar on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with