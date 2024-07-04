P297K worth of shabu seized during pot session in Basilan

The three suspects, arrested while sniffing shabu in Barangay Kuhon in Al-Barka, Basilan, are now clamped down in a police detention facility.

COTABATO CITY — Policemen on Tuesday seized P297,181 worth of shabu from three men arrested during their pot session in Barangay Kuhon in Al-Barka town in Basilan.

Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters in Cotabato City on Thursday that the three suspects, whose names he declined to reveal while probers are still trying to identify their cohorts residing in the municipality, shall be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The Al-Barka Municipal Police Station and the Basilan Provincial Police Office had stated in separate reports relayed late Wednesday to Tanggawohn’s office that the suspects were caught in the act of sniffing shabu in their hideout in Sitio Sitio Bohe Patenggaan in Barangay Kuhon by non-uniformed policemen and community leaders.

Vigilant residents of Al-Barka, one of the 11 towns in Basilan, led the police team to the location of the suspects in Tuesday's anti-narcotics operation that resulted in their arrest, according to police officials in Basilan.