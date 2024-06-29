^

Nation

4 dead, 14 hurt in explosion of firecrackers, pyrotechnics in Zambo warehouse

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 29, 2024 | 6:06pm
4 dead, 14 hurt in explosion of firecrackers, pyrotechnics in Zambo warehouse
Emergency responders attend to the people injured in a series of explosions of pyrotechnics and firecrackers inside a roadside warehouse in Barangay Tetuan in Zamboanga City.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Four residents were killed while 14 others were injured in a series of explosions inside a warehouse full of pyrotechnics and firecrackers along Marquez Drive in Tetuan in Zamboanga City at past 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Local officials said among the 14 victims transported by emergency responders to different hospitals are minors.

Personnel of the Zamboanga City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and officials of the Zamboanga City Police Office told reporters about an hour after the incident that four individuals perished in the powerful explosions inside the roadside warehouse that left 14 others injured.

The explosions were heard as far as three barangays away, according to barangay officials who responded to the incident.

Fire trucks from all stations of the Bureau of Fire Protection in the city and ambulances of the local government unit and volunteer rescue groups were immediately dispatched to the area as an initial disaster mitigation initiative.

Brig. Gen. Bowenn Joey Masauding, director of the Zamboanga City Police Office, said he has directed the investigators in the Zamboanga CPO to enlist the help of barangay officials in Tetuan in investigating the incident.  

ACCIDENT

EXPLOSION

INJURY
