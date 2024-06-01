Coast Guard files raps vs own personnel for 'extorting P150,000'

Photo of a recent graduation of Coast Guard Non-Officers' Course (CGNOC) Class 106-2023 “Lahi Mandala" last May 27, 2024

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has filed a complaint against one of its personnel for attempting to extort P150,000 from an applicant in exchange for "sure entrance into the service."

The incident reportedly occured through a certain CG Petty Officer Third Class (PO3) Ibrahim Banota amid the ongoing PCG nationwide recruitment cycle for the calendar year 2024.

A report reached the PCG on May 19, 2024 regarding the alleged illegal activity of the individual.

An entrapment operation was then conducted by elements of the PCG and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Region 9 to arrest CG PO3 Banota of the Coast Guard Station Western Tawi-Tawi in Zamboanga City.

"Filing of case is now on process for violation under Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code (Estafa) for a criminal case and Section IX, A. Grave Offenses, paragraph 24 of National Headquarters – Philippine Coast Guard / Coast Guard Internal Affairs Service (NHQ – PCG / CGIAS) Circular Number 13-19 for administrative case," the Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao (CGDSWM) said in a statement released last Friday.

The Coast Guard called on applicants and other concerned individuals to report illegal activities related to the nationwide recruitment via the Coast Guard Human Resource Management Command (CGHRMC).

For immediate and appropriate action, complainants may reach the following numbers: 0929-314-1684, 0915-096-6183, 0930-965-3132, or 0962-881-0491.