Islamic teachers receive stipends from Cotabato provincial gov't

John Unson - Philstar.com
May 5, 2024 | 5:26pm
The grant of stipends for Islamic teachers in Cotabato province from their provincial government began on May 2, 2024 facilitated by employees under the office of Gov. Emmylou Talino Mendoza.
COTABATO CITY — Around 300 Islamic teachers in Cotabato province each received a P1,500 cash allowance for January to March from their provincial government in support of their efforts to promote religious solidarity among local Muslim and Christian communities.

Islamic teachers in Cotabato province are active in programs addressing violent religious extremism being espoused by misguided radical groups fomenting animosity for non-Muslims.

Radio reports in this city and in nearby provinces on Sunday stated that the program, pioneered by the office of Gov. Emmylou Talino-Mendoza, complements the peace process between Malacañang and Mindanao’s Moro sectors.

The grant of a P500 monthly stipend to Islamic teachers in Madaris, or religious schools in Cotabato, which covers 17 towns and more than 40 barangays in its capital, Kidapawan City, shall be a continuing program of the office of Mendoza, who is chairperson of the multi-sector Regional Development Council 12.

The three-month allowance for each of the 300 Islamic teachers in Moro-dominated areas in Cotabato province were personally released by employees of the Moro Affairs section of the provincial government led by Edris Gandalibo, himself a Muslim.

Teachers in government-accredited Islamic schools in different towns in Cotabato are also known for their subjects promoting cultural and religious solidarity among culturally-pluralistic communities.

A member of the 80-seat Bangsamoro parliament, the physician-ophthalmologist Kadil Monera Sinolinding Jr., who has peacebuilding projects in Bangsamoro barangays in Cotabato province, told reporters the allocation of a P500 monthly cash assistance to Muslim preachers by Mendoza’s office is meaningful owing to her being a non-Muslim and that her province is under Region 12, not part of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

“Many of the preachers who got the initial allowances are from Bangsamoro barangays in that province. For that, we are thankful,” Sinolinding said.

Major Gen. Alex Rillera, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said many Islamic missionaries in Cotabato province were even instrumental in negotiating the surrender of more than 300 members of the outlawed Dawla Islamiya and its ally, the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, in the past 12 months.

