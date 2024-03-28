Money lending firm collector killed in Zamboanga del Sur ambush

COTABATO CITY — Gunmen killed a collector of a local money lending firm in a daytime ambush in Barangay Lutlutan in Dimataling town, Zamboanga del Sur on Wednesday.

The Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Police on Thursday morning identified the fatality as Marjun Martinez Millavez, employee of the Card Incorporated, who died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds.

In separate statements on Thursday, the Zamboanga PPO and the Dimataling Municipal Police Station said that Millavez was riding a motorcycle, apparently out to collect loan payments from residents of far-flung villages, when he was attacked by gunmen at a stretch of the Balite Drive in Barangay Lutlutan, killing him on the spot.

Responding police probers and barangay officials had told reporters that the men behind the fatal ambush of Millavez immediately escaped using getaway motorcycles.