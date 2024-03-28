^

Nation

Money lending firm collector killed in Zamboanga del Sur ambush

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 28, 2024 | 5:35pm
Money lending firm collector killed in Zamboanga del Sur ambush
Ambush victim Marjun Martinez Millavez died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Gunmen killed a collector of a local money lending firm in a daytime ambush in Barangay Lutlutan in Dimataling town, Zamboanga del Sur on Wednesday.

The Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Police on Thursday morning identified the fatality as Marjun Martinez Millavez, employee of the Card Incorporated,  who died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds.

In separate statements on Thursday, the Zamboanga PPO and the Dimataling Municipal Police Station said that Millavez was riding a motorcycle, apparently out to collect loan payments from residents of far-flung villages, when he was attacked by gunmen at a stretch of the Balite Drive in Barangay Lutlutan, killing him on the spot.

Responding police probers and barangay officials had told reporters that the men behind the fatal ambush of Millavez immediately escaped using getaway motorcycles.

vuukle comment

ZAMBOANGA DEL SUR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MMDA: Brace for Holy Week road repairs

MMDA: Brace for Holy Week road repairs

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
he Metropolitan Manila Development Authority yesterday advised motorists to plan their travels as more roads in the metropolis...
Nation
fbtw
NBI nabs 8 bogus DBM officials

NBI nabs 8 bogus DBM officials

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Eight people allegedly posing as officials of the Department of Budget and Management were apprehended by the National Bureau...
Nation
fbtw

Girl, 4, dies after being hit by SUV

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
A four-year-old girl died after she was hit by a sport utility vehicle in Quezon City on Tuesday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw
Crackdown on colorum jeepneys starts May 1

Crackdown on colorum jeepneys starts May 1

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
With the three-month extension given by President Marcos for the consolidation of public utility vehicles on April 30, the...
Nation
fbtw

2 activists kidnapped in Pangasinan

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
The Commission on Human Rights has called for a search for two environmental rights defenders and church workers who were reportedly kidnapped in Pangasinan last weekend.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Danger&rsquo; level heat index recorded in 9 areas

‘Danger’ level heat index recorded in 9 areas

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
Nine areas in the country experienced a heat index classified as “danger” level on Tuesday amid El Nino and the...
Nation
fbtw
Go inspects Bacolod Super Health Center

Go inspects Bacolod Super Health Center

19 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go, chairperson of the Senate committee on health and demography, inspected a Super Health Center in Bacolod City...
Nation
fbtw
Negros Occidental health office urges masking amid pertussis threat

Negros Occidental health office urges masking amid pertussis threat

By Gilbert Bayoran | 19 hours ago
The Negros Occidental provincial health office is campaigning for the use of face masks amid the threat of pertussis or ”whooping...
Nation
fbtw
Boracay, Palawan named among &lsquo;Best Islands in Asia-Pacific&rsquo;

Boracay, Palawan named among ‘Best Islands in Asia-Pacific’

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
Two island destinations in the Philippines were included in the 10 “Best Islands in Asia-Pacific” by a foreign...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with