Angat’s water level may drop to 190 meters

Romina Cabrera - The Philippine Star
March 12, 2024 | 12:00am
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that with only 29.7 millimeters of rainfall, Angat’s water level may decline to 193.32 meters before the end of March.
MANILA, Philippines — The water level in Angat Dam is expected to drop to 190 meters by the end of this month as elevations in other dams in the country continue to decrease due to the El Niño phenomenon.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that with only 29.7 millimeters of rainfall, Angat’s water level may decline to 193.32 meters before the end of March.

The figure is still above the dam’s low minimum operating level of 180 meters.

As of yesterday morning, Angat’s water level was at 203.08 meters, or a slight drop from the 203.25 meters recorded the previous day.

Angat Dam supplies more than 90 percent of Metro Manila’s potable water needs and irrigates 25,000 hectares of rice fields in Bulacan and Pampanga.

The Magat Dam in Isabela is expected to see an increase in its water level by the end of the month. From 172.12 meters the other day, Magat’s water increased to 177 meters yesterday.

ANGAT DAM
