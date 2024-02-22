^

Benguet town up to Baguio experience haze due to forest, bush fires

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
February 22, 2024 | 5:39pm
A bushfire hit a large portion of Santo Tomas in Tuba, Benguet on Feb. 7, 2024.
The STAR / Andy Zapata

BAGUIO CITY — Tuba town in Benguet up to Baguio City are experiencing haze as residents have been trying to block the smoke and smell of burning grass and trees due to continued wildfires ravaging different locations within the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) reservation and in Barangay Tabaan in Mt. Sto. Tomas, Tuba, Benguet.

Residents of sitio Basa, Camp 4 and Camp 6, also in Tuba began worrying as the raging fires draw near their houses.

The fire at the PMA reservation started Tuesday. Firefighters, volunteer groups and  community have joined hands in dousing the blaze fanned more by winds blowing from the eastern portion of Baguio and Benguet.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection-l (BFP) Baguio, around 20 hectares were affected by the fires as of Wednesday morning.

Firefighting authorities have yet to determine if they will be able to declare a “fire out” soon. They are also anticipating possible rekindling of fire because of the moderate winds fanning the flames.

Investigations are also ongoing to determine what caused these fires within the PMA reservation in Baguio City.

Meanwhile, bush and forests fires are still raging in some small portions of Mt. Sto Tomas in Tuba.

Earlier this month, at least two hectares of grasslands and forests were also gutted in Mt. Sto. Tomas, Tuba.

