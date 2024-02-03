Local execs reaffirm support for activities of Army engineering unit

The change of leadership in the Army's 549th Engineering Combat Battalion on Friday was facilitated by Gen. Brig. Gen. Randy Pajilagutan of the 54th Engineering Brigade.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Local officials reassured support for the development initiatives of the 549th Engineering Combat Battalion on Saturday, a day after its new commander assumed leadership of the unit, involved in rehabilitation projects in conflict-stricken Moro-dominated towns.

Lt. Col. Noel Salvajan replaced Col. Donald Hugo on Friday as commander of the 549th ECB in a symbolic event at the headquarters of the Army’s 54th Engineering Brigade in Barangay Awang in Datu Odin Sinsuat town in Maguindanao del Norte, less than a hundred meters away from Camp Siongco, where the headquarters of the Army's 6th Infantry Division is located.

The command transition rite was jointly presided over by the 54th EB’s commander, Brig. Gen. Randy Pajilagutan and Major Gen. Alex Rillera of the 6th ID.

The traditional change of command was attended by Maguindanao del Sur Rep. Mohammad Paglas, Mayor Zohria Bansil Guro of Matanog in Maguindanao del Norte and the civic leader Nariman Ambolodto, who was a former assistant secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Mayors in Maguindanao del Norte, among them Marshall Sinsuat of Datu Blah Sinsuat, Rona Piang Flores of Upi, and two members of the Bangsamoro regional parliament, the lawyer Suharto Mastura Ambolodto and the physician-ophthalmologist Kadil Monera Sinolinding Jr., separately told reporters on Saturday that they shall support Salvajan’s leadership in the 549th ECB the way they did to his predecessor, Hugo, who is to have a higher post in the Philippine Army’s engineering service.

Cotabato City Vice Mayor Johari Abu, presiding chairperson of the Sangguniang Panglungsod here, said on Saturday that his office is ready help push forward the peace and development initiatives of the 549th ECB in towns around, particularly those that complement the peace process between Malacañang and the Moro communities.