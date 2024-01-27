^

Nation

Tagum City bares yearlong festivals

Rommel F. Lopez - Philstar.com
January 27, 2024 | 5:45pm
Tagum City bares yearlong festivals
The memorandum of Agreement was signed by (front, from left to right) Regional Director of Department of Tourism - Region XI Tanya Rabat Tan, Tagum City Tourism, Arts and Culture Council president and co-chair Alma Uy, wife of incumbent city mayor Rey Uy, and GMall of Davao Marketing Officer Mary Elizabeth Ortega.
Tagum Tourism and Cultural Office

TAGUM CITY, Philippines — The city government of Tagum announced its yearlong musical and cultural festivals in a press conference held at a local mall.

Dubbed “Lifestyle Goes to Tagum”, the city's Tourism and Culture Council bared its 28 festivals spread throughout 2024.

Tagum City, the capital of Davao del Norte province, inked a tripartite partnership with the Region XI office of the Department of Tourism (DOT) and the GMall of Tagum to promote the festivities slated for the entire year.

The memorandum of Agreement was signed by Tagum City Tourism, Arts and Culture Council president and co-chair Alma Uy, wife of incumbent city mayor Rey Uy, Department of Tourism - Region XI Director Tanya Rabat Tan, and GMall of Davao Marketing Officer Mary Elizabeth Ortega.

Uy said that the festivals are meant not only to promote Tagum City but the entire Davao region.

“We are Tagum City, the city of harmony. We aim to create harmony among the different people in Mindanao,” she said.

Region XI DOT Director Tanya Rabat-Tan said her office aims to boost tourism not just in the city but in the entire region.

“We need more positive stories out there so that other countries would know about the positive events here in Tagum City, Davao del Norte and Davao Region para mas makilala tayo abroad,” she said.

Here are the upcoming festivals as announced by the Tagum City Tourism, Arts and Culture Council:

  • Musikahan Festival (January to February)
  • Chinese New Year (February 10)
  • Binibining Tagum (March 2)
  • San Agustin Botanical Park Community Market (March)
  • Pasidungog (March 6)
  • Mayor’s Gallery Launching (March 6)
  • Araw ng Tagum (March 7)
  • Mayor’s Gallery Launching (March 6)
  • Kasikas sa Dalan/Drum and Bugle Lyre (March 7)
  • Avenida Musika Marching Brass Band (March 7)
  • Earth Fest (April to May)
  • Binuhat Festival (June)
  • Pakaraydan (July)
  • Durian Festival (August or September)
  • Kaimunan (October)
  • Indayog (October)
  • Octoberfest (October)
  • Helloween (October)
  • Carnival (November)
  • Palm City Film Festival (November)
  • Holiday Lighting and Dress Me Up! (November)
  • International Floriculture Congress (November)
  • Food Avenida (November)
  • Humba Challenge (November)
  • Fireworks Display (December)
     

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM

FESTIVALS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Car owners warned vs &lsquo;made to order&rsquo; plates

Car owners warned vs ‘made to order’ plates

By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
Motorists should refrain from buying “made to order” or stolen license plates available on the market, Interior...
Nation
fbtw

Manila council OKs preserving Mali’s remains

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
The city council of Manila passed a resolution on Thursday authorizing Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan to enter into a contract with a taxidermy firm to preserve the remains of Mali, Manila Zoo’s elephant and main...
Nation
fbtw
400 Makati classrooms go hi-tech

400 Makati classrooms go hi-tech

By Nillicent Bautista | 18 hours ago
Four hundred public school classrooms in Makati City will go high-tech after Mayor Abby Binay announced yesterday that these...
Nation
fbtw
4 dead in Lucena City fire

4 dead in Lucena City fire

By Michelle Zoleta | 18 hours ago
Four people died and another was injured when a fire razed 15 houses in Barangay 1 in Lucena City, Quezon yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
New DA undersecretary for operations named

New DA undersecretary for operations named

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. of the Department of Agriculture has issued a series of special orders on the appointment...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Nueva Vizcaya now insurgency-free

Nueva Vizcaya now insurgency-free

By Jun Elias | 18 hours ago
Nueva Vizcaya has been cleared of armed left leaning groups. 
Nation
fbtw
2 die as van falls off cliff in Benguet

2 die as van falls off cliff in Benguet

By Artemio Dumlao | 23 hours ago
Emergency crew retrieved the bodies of two laborers Friday morning after the van they were riding on plunged into a river...
Nation
fbtw
New wage rates for workers in BARMM set

New wage rates for workers in BARMM set

By John Unson | 23 hours ago
A regional cross-section wage board and the Bangsamoro labor ministry are now finalizing a new pay scheme for workers in...
Nation
fbtw
Development plan for MILF&rsquo;s former main bastion gains support

Development plan for MILF’s former main bastion gains support

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Town mayors around the erstwhile iconic main enclave of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front in Maguindanao del Norte are...
Nation
fbtw
Prayer rally vs people's initiative set in Davao

Prayer rally vs people's initiative set in Davao

1 day ago
Over 50,000 people from around the country are expected to join “One Nation, One Opposition,” a multi-sectoral...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with