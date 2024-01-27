Tagum City bares yearlong festivals

The memorandum of Agreement was signed by (front, from left to right) Regional Director of Department of Tourism - Region XI Tanya Rabat Tan, Tagum City Tourism, Arts and Culture Council president and co-chair Alma Uy, wife of incumbent city mayor Rey Uy, and GMall of Davao Marketing Officer Mary Elizabeth Ortega.

TAGUM CITY, Philippines — The city government of Tagum announced its yearlong musical and cultural festivals in a press conference held at a local mall.

Dubbed “Lifestyle Goes to Tagum”, the city's Tourism and Culture Council bared its 28 festivals spread throughout 2024.

Tagum City, the capital of Davao del Norte province, inked a tripartite partnership with the Region XI office of the Department of Tourism (DOT) and the GMall of Tagum to promote the festivities slated for the entire year.

The memorandum of Agreement was signed by Tagum City Tourism, Arts and Culture Council president and co-chair Alma Uy, wife of incumbent city mayor Rey Uy, Department of Tourism - Region XI Director Tanya Rabat Tan, and GMall of Davao Marketing Officer Mary Elizabeth Ortega.

Uy said that the festivals are meant not only to promote Tagum City but the entire Davao region.

“We are Tagum City, the city of harmony. We aim to create harmony among the different people in Mindanao,” she said.

Region XI DOT Director Tanya Rabat-Tan said her office aims to boost tourism not just in the city but in the entire region.

“We need more positive stories out there so that other countries would know about the positive events here in Tagum City, Davao del Norte and Davao Region para mas makilala tayo abroad,” she said.

Here are the upcoming festivals as announced by the Tagum City Tourism, Arts and Culture Council: