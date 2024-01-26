^

Nation

Prayer rally vs people's initiative set in Davao

Philstar.com
January 26, 2024 | 11:00am
Prayer rally vs people's initiative set in Davao

MANILA, Philippines – Over 50,000 people from around the country are expected to join “One Nation, One Opposition,” a multi-sectoral prayer rally set on Sunday in Davao City to protest the use of government programs and public funds to mislead voters into signing documents intended to support amendments to the Constitution. 

In a privilege speech on Tuesday, Davao 3rd District Councilor Conrado Baluran called on the whole country to participate in the peace rally that will be led by Davao leaders, members of the academe and concerned citizens.

“Together with the calling for every Filipino people to participate in this greater cause for a nationwide campaign, Davao City will remain resilient and will not just stand aside as an observer but shall take part continuously striving to unite for one nation, one strong opposition,” said Baluran, who revealed in a media interview that they are expecting 50,000 people from various regions in the country to participate in the rally. 

"We have to act in one goal, dapat respetuhon pud ta nila just because of their intention to remain in power,” he added. 

The Davao lawmaker emphasized that “Dabawenyos are not for sale," as he explained that the prayer rally is being organized to protest the tactics of those behind the PI, as monetary benefits like the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program are allegedly being dangled to secure the signatures of voters.

The Commission on Elections had earlier warned barangay officials from soliciting signatures for the ongoing PI campaign. In a forum, Comelec Chairperson George Erwin Garcia said that as Comelec chief, "I will not allow barangay officials to interfere or intervene with the PI."

Garcia revealed that once the petitions for a Cha-cha are submitted, the commission will authenticate the signatures to ensure that those who signed the petition understood its provisions and did so willingly and "were not pressured by the barangay captain, councilors or whomever."

The Department of the Interior and Local Government has likewise issued a warning to barangay officials against securing signatures for the PI.

According to DILG undersecretary Felicito Valmocina, "halimbawa po, ang isang barangay official siya mismo ang bumababa at nagpapa-pirma sa mga tao, siyempre may violation na roon."

vuukle comment

DAVAO

PEOPLES INITIATIVE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Radiologic technologist shot dead

Radiologic technologist shot dead

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
A radiologic technologist was gunned down by motorcycle-riding men in Quezon City on Wednesday.
Nation
fbtw
LTO cancels 4 million driver&rsquo;s license card donation

LTO cancels 4 million driver’s license card donation

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
The Land Transportation Office has canceled a donation of four million plastic cards from a private group over possible legal...
Nation
fbtw
Boy, 8, beaten by pa dies; girl, 14 raped

Boy, 8, beaten by pa dies; girl, 14 raped

By John Unson | 13 hours ago
An eight-year-old boy, who fell into a coma after being beaten by his father in General Santos City on Tuesday, died yes...
Nation
fbtw
Raps vs Bayan over burning of Marcos Jr. effigy junked

Raps vs Bayan over burning of Marcos Jr. effigy junked

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
Citing lack of probable cause, the Quezon City prosecutor’s office has dismissed the criminal complaints filed against...
Nation
fbtw

Customs lists firms allegedly abandoning balikbayan boxes

By Ghio Ong | 13 hours ago
Customs officials reported yesterday 16 companies suspected of abandoning balikbayan boxes sent by overseas Filipino workers.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOH: Dengue cases drop 24.4%

DOH: Dengue cases drop 24.4%

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
Dengue cases nationwide decreased early this month, according to the Department of Health.
Nation
fbtw

3 dead, 26 hurt in Bataan multi-vehicle crash

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 13 hours ago
Three people died and 26 others were injured when a passenger bus crashed into five vehicles in Dinalupihan, Bataan on Wednesday night.
Nation
fbtw
Lotto ticket bought in Cavite wins P45.6 million

Lotto ticket bought in Cavite wins P45.6 million

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 13 hours ago
A bettor in General Trias City, Cavite won the jackpot in the Mega Lotto 6/45 drawn on Wednesday night.
Nation
fbtw

Shear line, monsoon to bring rains in Luzon, Visayas

By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
The shear line or meeting of cold and hot air will continue to bring rain in parts of Southern Luzon and the Visayas today, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Adminis...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with