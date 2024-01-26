Prayer rally vs people's initiative set in Davao

MANILA, Philippines – Over 50,000 people from around the country are expected to join “One Nation, One Opposition,” a multi-sectoral prayer rally set on Sunday in Davao City to protest the use of government programs and public funds to mislead voters into signing documents intended to support amendments to the Constitution.

In a privilege speech on Tuesday, Davao 3rd District Councilor Conrado Baluran called on the whole country to participate in the peace rally that will be led by Davao leaders, members of the academe and concerned citizens.

“Together with the calling for every Filipino people to participate in this greater cause for a nationwide campaign, Davao City will remain resilient and will not just stand aside as an observer but shall take part continuously striving to unite for one nation, one strong opposition,” said Baluran, who revealed in a media interview that they are expecting 50,000 people from various regions in the country to participate in the rally.

"We have to act in one goal, dapat respetuhon pud ta nila just because of their intention to remain in power,” he added.

The Davao lawmaker emphasized that “Dabawenyos are not for sale," as he explained that the prayer rally is being organized to protest the tactics of those behind the PI, as monetary benefits like the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program are allegedly being dangled to secure the signatures of voters.

The Commission on Elections had earlier warned barangay officials from soliciting signatures for the ongoing PI campaign. In a forum, Comelec Chairperson George Erwin Garcia said that as Comelec chief, "I will not allow barangay officials to interfere or intervene with the PI."

Garcia revealed that once the petitions for a Cha-cha are submitted, the commission will authenticate the signatures to ensure that those who signed the petition understood its provisions and did so willingly and "were not pressured by the barangay captain, councilors or whomever."

The Department of the Interior and Local Government has likewise issued a warning to barangay officials against securing signatures for the PI.

According to DILG undersecretary Felicito Valmocina, "halimbawa po, ang isang barangay official siya mismo ang bumababa at nagpapa-pirma sa mga tao, siyempre may violation na roon."