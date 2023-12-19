^

One dead, 13 hurt in Benguet three-vehicle mishap

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
December 19, 2023 | 4:00pm
File photo of road mishap.
File / The STAR

BAGUIO CITY —  A three-vehicle collision in Sitio Salpang, Barangay Taloy Sur, along Marcos Highway in Tuba, Benguet left one dead and 13 others hurt Monday evening.

The 14 victims included three minors and 10 seniors and another adult.

According to the Tuba police, the highway accident occurred at around 10:15 p.m. while the three vehicles were travelling to the lowlands.

Upon reaching sitio Salpang along Marcos Highway, the white van suffered a defect on its brakes system and started speeding. The driver completely lost control and  sideswiped the Sports Utility Van it was following, thus, sending the latter to smash the rear of a pick-up truck it was following.

The white van then tumbled on its side in the northbound lane causing injuries to its 14 passengers who were rushed to the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC) .

One of the victims, whose identity was not immediately disclosed, was reported dead-on-the-spot.

