Nation

Foreign-funded anti-child labor campaign expanded to 2 Bangsamoro towns

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 22, 2023 | 6:32pm
Many Moro children residing in isolated villages have to walk through farm trails to reach faraway schools.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — A foreign assisted project addressing child labor and use of children as combatants shall expand to two remote upland Bangsamoro towns next week as part of a transnational initiative to put an end to both problems in support of the Mindanao peace process.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) of the United Nations, the government of Japan, the Ministry of Labor and Employment-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and the Integrated Resource Development for Tri-People (IRDT) shall facilitate the separate anti-child labor workshops next week for barangay officials and local executives in South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur and in Wao, Lanao del Sur.

The four entities are addressing child labor in the autonomous region by capacitating the local communities on how to address the problem, blamed on poverty and children’s lack of access to schools.

The office of the ILO in Cotabato City and Bai Sara Jane Sinsuat, director of MoLE-BARMM’s Bureau of Employment, Promotion and Welfare, announced in separate statements on Wednesday that all is set for the two workshops and efforts to push both forward are supported by the local government units of South Upi and Wao.

Both towns are agricultural areas, top producers of hybrid corn and other short-term crops in Maguindanao del Sur and in Lanao del Sur, both component-provinces of BARMM, where there is widespread use of children as farm workers when off from schools.

The Japanese government and the ILO are benefactors of the MoLE-BARMM’s anti-child labor activities in the six provinces and three cities in the Bangsamoro region.

There is a high prevalence of child labor in BARMM due to lack of income of parents and the distance of dwelling enclaves to public schools.

The involvement of some Moro clans in “rido,” or deep-seated bloody feud, is one of the reasons why children are forced to become combatants to fight for family pride and honor, referred to as “maratabat” in most southern vernaculars.

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, on Wednesday said that they appreciate the expansion to South Upi and Wao of the anti-child labor efforts of the four entities cooperating to put closure to the problem.

“I have directed our provincial police directors in Lanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte to support that campaign via their women and children protection units,” Nobleza said Wednesday.

The first of such community anti-child labor training was facilitated by the four cooperating entities last week and involved more than 50 participants from Barangay Poblacion 9 in Cotabato City.

Malacañang’s separate peace pacts with the Moro National and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front whose leaders are now at the helm of different BARMM agencies have provisions enjoining cooperation on protection of the welfare of local communities, including children and the elderly, via humanitarian and socio-economic interventions.

BARMM

ILO

INTERNATIONAL LABOUR ORGANIZATION
