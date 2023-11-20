2 cops, 8 others hurt in Butuan City highway mishap

The police vehicle and the passenger collided head-on at a highway in Barangay Ampayon in Butuan City.

GENERAL SANTOS CITY — Two police sergeants, a detained person and seven commuters were badly hurt in a road accident involving a patrol pick-up truck and a passenger van in Butuan City before dawn Sunday.

In a statement Monday, the Butuan City Police Office said that the ten victims were immediately brought by city government emergency responders to different hospitals for treatment.

The injured policemen, Staff Sgt. Saulo Loreto, and his companion, Staff Sgt. Paul Abad, were supposed to bring a law offender, Reginald Kiem, to one of the five police stations in Butuan City when a passenger van collided head-on with their pick-up truck at an unlit stretch of a highway in Purok 6 in Barangay Ampayon in Butuan City.

Seven commuters in the passenger van namely Charito Managuelod, Catherine Managuelod, Cherry Lou Crisologo, Criselda Abartosa, Demetrio Abartosa, Elmer Gadon and Cristine Balane, were badly hurt in the accident.

All of the ten highway mishap victims are now undergoing medication in different hospitals, according to the Butuan CPO.