^

Nation

94 underprivileged families get livelihood utility kits from DOLE-9

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 9, 2023 | 5:17pm
94 underprivileged families get livelihood utility kits from DOLE-9
Some of the 94 families in Lakewood, Zamboanga del Sur that received livelihood kits from the Department of Labor-Region 9 are from local indigenous tribes.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — The Department of Labor and Employment in Region 9 on Wednesday provided 94 marginalized families in Lakewood, Zamboanga del Sur with utility kits for income-generating projects.

The starter kits, costing P2.7 million pesos, are comprised of basic tools for carpentry, electrical, mechanical and farming works.

Miraflor Casanes, DOLE provincial director for Zamboanga del Sur, said on Thursday that the distribution of the kits is part of the government’s socio-economic interventions meant to boost the productivity of impoverished families in the provinces.

Casanes said the 94 families that received utility kits are from Barangays Baking, Dagum, Biswangan, Gasa, Poblacion and Sapang Pinoles in the upland Lakewood town in Zamboanga del Sur.

Casanes said that they also have continuing skills and livelihood education programs, being implemented along with other government agencies, for marginalized families and workers in Zamboanga del Sur.

Radio reports in Cotabato and in Pagadian City on Thursday said among the beneficiaries of the latest DOLE-9 utility kit dispersal activity are families from Lakewood’s local indigenous community relying mainly on small-scale propagation of short-term crops as source of income.

Last October 17, Casanes, along with other DOLE-9 Zamboanga del Sur provincial employees, turned over P463,200 worth of check to a group of 120 beneficiaries in Kumalarang town of the department’s Tulong Panghanap Buhay Para sa Ating Displaced Workers, most known as the TUPAD Program.

The TUPAD Program is a community-based assistance initiative for displaced, or underemployed, or seasonal workers.

Casanes and her subordinates also distributed then P997,760 for livelihood utility kits for 40 skilled workers in Kumalarang.

Kumalarang Mayor Ruel Molina was quoted in reports by radio stations and provincial newspapers as saying that he is thankful to DOLE-9 Zamboanga del Sur provincial office and the department’s regional director for Region 9, Albert Gutib for providing his constituents with essential livelihood packages.

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR

DOLE

ZAMBOANGA DEL SUR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-SC spokesman clarifies role in surgeon&rsquo;s conviction

Ex-SC spokesman clarifies role in surgeon’s conviction

By Daphne Galvez | 18 hours ago
Former Supreme Court spokesman Theodore Te yesterday clarified that while he initially worked on the case of orthopedic surgeon...
Nation
fbtw
DILG transfers 10 &lsquo;embo&rsquo; b&rsquo;gays to Taguig office

DILG transfers 10 ‘embo’ b’gays to Taguig office

By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government has ordered the transfer of the jurisdiction of 10 “embo”...
Nation
fbtw
Woman, 24, claims P42.9 million lotto pot

Woman, 24, claims P42.9 million lotto pot

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 18 hours ago
A 24-year-old woman who had been betting in lotto games for the past four years has claimed the P42.9 million she won in July,...
Nation
fbtw
3 held for robbing Indonesian filmmaker

3 held for robbing Indonesian filmmaker

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
A member of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community and his cohorts allegedly robbed an Indonesian filmmaker...
Nation
fbtw

Motorcycle backrider hit by truck, falls from flyover

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
A 37-year-old woman fell from a flyover in Quezon City after she and her partner were hit by a truck yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
9 inmates bolt Tondo jail; 2 still at large &nbsp;

9 inmates bolt Tondo jail; 2 still at large  

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
Nine inmates at the Manila Police District Station 1 in Tondo broke out at past midnight yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Manila mayor to DPWH: Finish Lagusnilad repair by November 15

Manila mayor to DPWH: Finish Lagusnilad repair by November 15

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan has ordered the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to finish its part in repairing...
Nation
fbtw

Probers close in on Misamis radioman’s killer

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Probers are close to identifying the killer of Misamis Occidental radio broadcaster Juan “Johnny Walker” Jumalon, the Philippine National Police announced yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Negros Oriental special poll canceled

18 hours ago
The special election to fill the vacancy in the third district of Negros Oriental following the expulsion of Arnolfo Teves Jr. will no longer push through.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with