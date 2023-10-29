^

Nation

7 cops relieved over Crame breach

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
October 29, 2023 | 12:00am
Geremy Geroy, clad in a campaign shirt, is placed under arrest after firing a gun at Camp Crame on Friday.
Image courtesy of the Philippine National Police.

MANILA, Philippines — Seven police officers were relieved from their posts after a 50-year-old armed man snuck past security and fired a shot in the Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Friday.

The policemen, all non-commissioned officers assigned with the Headquarters Support Service (HSS), were restricted to quarters pending an investigation for possible lapses in security, PNP public information officer Col. Jean Fajardo said in a message on Viber yesterday.

The police officers were manning Camp Crame’s Gate 2 along Boni Serrano Avenue, where the suspect entered the camp on a bicycle.

Fajardo did not disclose the suspect’s identity on Friday.

However, an investigation report named the individual as Geremy Geroy, a resident of Barangay Caniogan in Pasig City.

Geroy was clad in a t-shirt with a label “Iboto Kapitan Indo.” It is unclear if he is running for barangay captain in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on Oct. 30.

Fajardo said the suspect told the police officers manning the gate he was headed to the Police Community Affairs and Development Group.

“He was ushered to the pedestrian gate to log in and was given a visitor’s log,” Fajardo said.

Geroy went in front of the Bulwagang Lapu-Lapu where he pulled out a handgun and fired once, catching the attention of policemen who subdued him. A .22-caliber revolver with two bullets and a bullet casing was seized from him.

Geroy allegedly committed the act to protest corruption in the elections.

He is facing complaints for alarm and scandal and violation of Republic Act 10591, the comprehensive law on firearms and ammunition in relation to the gun ban.

Fajardo said they are reviewing security measures in the camp to prevent a similar incident from happening.

