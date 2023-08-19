^

Nation

Cebu authorities burn P10-M worth of marijuana in joint operation

Philstar.com
August 19, 2023 | 7:33pm
This photo shows the burning of P10 million worth of marijuana in Cebu City, August 19, 2023
The Freeman / Romeo Marantal

MANILA, Philippines — Millions worth of cannabis were burned by law enforcement agents in Cebu City on Saturday morning in a bid to continue the government's crackdown on illegal substances.

According to a report by The Freeman, around 25,000 stalks of fully grown marijuana were destroyed in Sitio Mit-ol, Barangay Tagbao, Cebu City.

The psychoactive drug, currently prohibited by Republic Act 9165, is said to be worth P10 million.

 

 

 

 

Personnel from the City Mobile Force Company Cebu City Polie Office, Naval Forces Central 7, and Talamban Police Station were present to jointly carry out the burning of the illicit substance.

Do they get 'high'?

The police officers were not wearing any masks as protection from the smoke emanating from the burning cannabis leaves.

Section 21(4) of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 requires the immediate destruction or burning of confiscated illegal drugs within 24 hours.

The Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement group, in a 2021 interview of Philstar.com, stated that it's only natural for law enforcement officers to "get a little dizzy" when something is burnt, regardless if its marijuana.

Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, former PNP chief, earlier voiced his frustration with this provision of the law, stating that it causes police officers to later be involved in the drug trade.

Advocates of the medical and recreational use of marijuana have long been batting for its legalization. Sen. Robinhood Padilla last 2022 filed a bill in Senate in hopes of decriminalizing the herb. — James Relativo with reports from The Freeman/Romeo Marantal

