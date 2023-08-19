LRT-1 passenger severs left foot after falling onto tracks

Commuters wait on the platform of the Light Rail Transit-Line 1 (LRT1) Doroteo Jose Station in Manila for a train on January 29, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — A 26-year-old man was rushed to a hospital after jumping onto the southbound tracks of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line 1 Blumentritt Station as a train approached.

According to Jorjette Aquino, assistant secretary for railways of the Department of Transportation, the train operator was able to immediately apply the emergency brake when the passenger went over the tracks.

"Following the incident, provisional service was implemented from Baclaran to Central Station at 6:12 a.m.," Aquino said.

"First responders rescued the passenger from under the train at around 6:33 a.m. He was found conscious, with head abrasions and severed left foot."

Full operations of the LRT-1 resumed at around 6:44 a.m.

Platform screen doors

This happened just a few months after a 74-year-old woman allegedly jumped from the southbound platform of the MRT Quezon Avenue station last April.

Aquino and the Department of Transportation have been recommending the installation of platform screen doors in the MRT-3 system to prevent commuters from falling onto the train tracks — a move that they see could help save lives.

The protective barriers are currently non-existent in Philippine train systems due to lack of budget. The DOTr, however, assured that its installation in projects such as the North-South Commuter Railway and Metro Manila Subway Project are already underway.

Platform screen doors are a common fixture in train lines in countries like Singapore, making it virtually impossible for anyone to jump onto the railway tracks.

The Department of Health urges people seeking professional support to get in touch with the National Center for Mental Health hotlines at 0917-899-USAP (8727) or 899-USAP (8727); or its Mind Matters hotline at 09189424864.