Determine PCG liability in Rizal boat sinking, House urged

Delon Porcalla - The Philippine Star
August 7, 2023 | 12:00am
Determine PCG liability in Rizal boat sinking, House urged
Divers from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) conduct a search and rescue operation in Barangay Kalinawan, Binangonan, Rizal on July 28, 2023.
STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — A lawmaker wants concerned committees in the House of Representatives to look into the circumstances behind the recent sinking of motor boat Aya Express in Binangonan, Rizal, which left 27 people dead and six others missing.

Cavite Rep. Elpidio Barzaga Jr., who chairs the House committee on natural resources, has filed House Resolution 1159 directing “appropriate House committees” to investigate the incident, which occurred on July 27.

In a statement, Barzaga said the investigation would focus on the liability of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) as the incident was “obviously due to overloading.”

“Survivors said the boat carried heavy cargoes such as motorcycles and sacks of sand and rice. The manifest stated there were only 22 passengers and three crew members,” Barzaga said.

The resolution also urges concerned House committees to investigate the PCG, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and the Department of the Interior and Local Government as well as the municipal government of Binangonan to see their responses to the threats of Super Typhoon Egay.

Barzaga cited reports quoting PCG chief Admiral Artemio Abu as saying that the coast guard did not inspect the boat as the manifest showed figures that did not breach the authorized number of passengers and cargo.

“As such, the boat was allowed to sail,” Abu reportedly said.

