Missing truck firm worker found dead

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines — An employee of a trucking company earlier reported missing by relatives was found dead in a ravine in San Pascual, Batangas yesterday.

The decomposing remains of Jake Pamudulan, 28, of Troy Daniel Trucking Services, were found by police officers at around 12:40 a.m. in Barangay del Pilar, according to case investigator Cpl. Kristian Joseph Gonzales.

Reports said the victim was strangled to death by a 16-year-old suspect, who himself led the officers to the location of the body.

The minor, who was turned over to the custody of the local social welfare office, told probers that he strangled the victim during a quarrel. He said he met the victim, whom he alleged was a homosexual, on the night of Aug. 3.

The victim allegedly wanted to have sex with the suspect, who refused. A quarrel ensued and resulted in the killing.

The minor made the confession in the presence of his father.

On Saturday, Pamudulan’s brother Juven reported to the police that the victim failed to return home.

Relatives posted on social media photos of the victim, asking netizens for help in finding him.

After seeing the posts on social media, the suspect showed up at the village hall of Barangay Pook na Banal and told officials that he found the victim’s motorcycle in Barangay del Pilar.

Village officials turned over the suspect to the police for questioning.