^

Nation

Ethnic Tedurays displaced by arson attack; worship site razed

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 1, 2023 | 2:34pm
Ethnic Tedurays displaced by arson attack; worship site razed
Soldiers patrol around the Teduray tribal enclave that arsonists attacked last weekend.
John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Authorities are hunting down the gunmen who burned down a decades-old historic worship site and houses of non-Moro ethnic Teduray tribespeople in Talayan, Maguindanao del Sur over the weekend.

The incident displaced 114 Teduray families, according to members of the 80-seat parliament of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

The hapless, unarmed Tedurays in a tribal enclave at the border of Barangays Blanting and Marader in Talayan temporarily relocated to the hinterland Barangay Biarong in South Upi in Maguindanao del Sur, leaving their livestock and harvestable rice and corn crops behind.

Major Gen. Alex Rillera, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Tuesday they are helping the police identify the armed men who set fire to houses and the old Tenines, a worship site of the Tedurays, in their village in Talayan.

Rillera and Brig. Allan Nobleza, director of PRO-BAR, had assigned personnel to support the continuing relief works of the Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence, or Bangsamoro READi, for the Teduray evacuees.

Two Teduray members of the regional parliament, Ramon Piang and Froilyn Mendoza, had separately told reporters they were saddened with the plight of the families affected by the atrocity.

Mendoza said they are grateful to the Bangsamoro READi for immediately providing evacuees with initial relief supplies while in makeshift evacuation sites and houses of relatives in South Upi, also a Teduray bastion. 

Nobleza said BARMM’s Ministry of the Interior and Local Government and the Bangsamoro READi together distributed rice, canned goods and other relief provisions to the 114 families from Talayan during a humanitarian mission on Monday morning in Barangay Biarong, South Upi.

Nobleza said BARMM Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo, who is managing the Bangsamoro READi, is also helping the PRO-BAR and the 6th ID restore normalcy in the Teduray village that gunmen had terrorized.

“Our investigators and intelligence agents are trying to identify, with the help of counterparts under 6th ID, the group that terrorized them,” Nobleza told reporters on Tuesday morning.

Talayan is about 45 kilometers south of this city, where the BARMM regional government center is located. 

vuukle comment

ARSON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Part of C-5 Road closed after Taguig landslide

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
The city government of Taguig has closed one lane of C-5 Road after a landslide occurred in Barangay Western Bicutan, displacing 23 families
Nation
fbtw

10 inmates who testified vs De Lima moved to Sablayan

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
Ten inmates who testified against former senator Leila de Lima in one her drug cases have been transferred from the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa to the Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm in Occidental Mindoro.
Nation
fbtw
Teachers hit continued work during school break

Teachers hit continued work during school break

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
Three weeks after the official start of the school break, teachers continue with their work to fulfill some of the requirements...
Nation
fbtw
LTO: 5 million driver&rsquo;s license plastic cards up for delivery

LTO: 5 million driver’s license plastic cards up for delivery

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
At least five million plastic cards for driver’s licenses are set to arrive this year, with an initial one million up...
Nation
fbtw
Meralco assists typhoon-hit Ilocos Norte

Meralco assists typhoon-hit Ilocos Norte

By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
Manila Electric Co., the largest power distribution firm in the country, has extended support to communities and families...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos names Galido as new Army chief

Marcos names Galido as new Army chief

By Michael Punongbayan | 16 hours ago
President Marcos has appointed Lt. Gen. Roy Galido as the new commanding general of the Philippine Army, the Department of...
Nation
fbtw
Egay improves Angat&rsquo;s water level

Egay improves Angat’s water level

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
The water level in Angat Dam in Bulacan has risen to 195.05 meters due to rains brought by Super Typhoon Egay and the monsoon,...
Nation
fbtw

Fire hits building partly occupied by Comelec

By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
The Commission on Elections suspended work yesterday after a fire broke out on the sixth floor of the Palacio del Gobernador building in Intramuros, Manila where the Comelec is holding offices.
Nation
fbtw

Family, friends mark FVR’s first death anniversary

By Michael Punongbayan | 16 hours ago
Relatives and friends of the late former president Fidel Ramos, led by his widow Amelita Ramos, yesterday offered flowers at his gravesite at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with