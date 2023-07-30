Marikina River level hits first alarm

Officials from the Marikina Disaster Response Team monitor the rising water level of the Marikina River on July 27, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The water level at the Marikina River reached first alarm yesterday afternoon due to heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon that was enhanced by Tropical Storm Falcon.

In an advisory on its Facebook page, the city’s public information office said the river’s water level reached 15 meters at around 5:30 p.m.

The water level rose by 15.4 meters after 15 minutes.

Under the city’s alarm level system, residents must prepare to evacuate under a first alarm. The second alarm is raised once the water reaches 16 meters, which means residents must evacuate.

Forced evacuation in communities is imposed when the water level reaches 18 meters under third alarm.

The local government said all eight gates of the Manggahan Floodway are open.

Valenzuela evacuates 117 families

In Valenzuela, at least 117 families were evacuated due to heavy rains that inundated Metro Manila and other parts of the country.

The evacuees, about 411 individuals, have sought shelter in evacuation centers, the local government said in a report posted on its Twitter account.

Thirty-seven families or 127 persons from Barangay Malanday evacuated to the Andrea Fernando Elementary School.

In Barangay Pasolo, 36 households or 122 individuals have sought shelter in a public school.

The other evacuees were from Barangays Coloong, Balangkas and Bisig.

The affected families received disaster relief packs from the city government.

The McArthur Highway was also submerged in one to 12 inches of floodwaters.

M.H. del Pilar street, meanwhile, was also flooded but remained passable to all type of vehicles.

Floodwaters reached up to 35 inches deep in parts of Barangay Dalandanan until yesterday afternoon.

Valenzuela Mayor Wes Gatchalian said 70 to 80 percent of the city have become flood-free due to the local government’s flood control projects. He vowed to work to prevent flooding in “pocket areas.”