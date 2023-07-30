^

Nation

Marikina River level hits first alarm

Ghio Ong, Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
July 30, 2023 | 12:00am
Marikina River level hits first alarm
Officials from the Marikina Disaster Response Team monitor the rising water level of the Marikina River on July 27, 2023.
STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The water level at the Marikina River reached first alarm yesterday afternoon due to heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon that was enhanced by Tropical Storm Falcon.

In an advisory on its Facebook page, the city’s public information office said the river’s water level reached 15 meters at around 5:30 p.m.

The water level rose by 15.4 meters after 15 minutes.

Under the city’s alarm level system, residents must prepare to evacuate under a first alarm. The second alarm is raised once the water reaches 16 meters, which means residents must evacuate.

Forced evacuation in communities is imposed when the water level reaches 18 meters under third alarm.

The local government said all eight gates of the Manggahan Floodway are open.

Valenzuela evacuates 117 families

In Valenzuela, at least 117 families were evacuated due to heavy rains that inundated Metro Manila and other parts of the country.

The evacuees, about 411 individuals, have sought shelter in evacuation centers, the local government said in a report posted on its Twitter account.

Thirty-seven families or 127 persons from Barangay Malanday evacuated to the Andrea Fernando Elementary School.

In Barangay Pasolo, 36 households or 122 individuals have sought shelter in a public school.

The other evacuees were from Barangays Coloong, Balangkas and Bisig.

The affected families received disaster relief packs from the city government.

The McArthur Highway was also submerged in one to 12 inches of floodwaters.

M.H. del Pilar street, meanwhile, was also flooded but remained passable to all type of vehicles.

Floodwaters reached up to 35 inches deep in parts of Barangay Dalandanan until yesterday afternoon.

Valenzuela Mayor Wes Gatchalian said 70 to 80 percent of the city have become flood-free due to the local government’s flood control projects. He vowed to work to prevent flooding in “pocket areas.”

vuukle comment

TROPICAL STORM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Pampanga town mayor faces arrest for skipping House hearings

By Delon Porcalla | 2 days ago
The mayor of Mexico town in Pampanga will be arrested if he will continue to skip the hearings of the House committee on accounts, which is looking into alleged irregularities of the municipal government under his...
Nation
fbtw
Rains raise Angat Dam water level by 5 meters

Rains raise Angat Dam water level by 5 meters

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
The water level of Angat Dam rose by more than five meters amid rains brought by Super Typhoon Egay and the southwest mo...
Nation
fbtw
3 motorists dead in South Cotabato highway mishap

3 motorists dead in South Cotabato highway mishap

By John Unson | 7 hours ago
Three motorists died instantly when a wayward pick-up truck driven by a drunk driver rammed two motorcycles at a portion of...
Nation
fbtw
Albay cop held for drugs

Albay cop held for drugs

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
A policeman with alleged links to the illegal drug trade was arrested in Oas, Albay on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw

Manila court junks raps vs three activists

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
A court in Manila junked the charges filed by police against three activists, including a mother who lost her baby while in detention at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Malabon’s most wanted fugitive caught

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
The most wanted fugitive in Malabon was arrested on Friday.
Nation
fbtw

No relief orders yet for 13 ‘narco’ cops

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Five days after President Marcos accepted their resignation, 13 of the 18 ranking police official officials with suspected links to the illegal drug trade remain at their posts in the Philippine National Police...
Nation
fbtw

Some areas closed for Palarong Pambansa

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Motorists should expect heavy traffic in Marikina by tomorrow as several areas will be closed to motorists to give way to the parade and opening ceremonies for the 2023 edition of the Palarong Pambansa.
Nation
fbtw
NPAs in central Mindanao dwindling &mdash; local execs

NPAs in central Mindanao dwindling — local execs

By John Unson | 7 hours ago
The capability of the New People’s Army to perpetrate terror attacks anywhere in central Mindanao dwindled in the past...
Nation
fbtw
Marcos extends aid to typhoon-hit communities in Abra, Ilocos Norte

Marcos extends aid to typhoon-hit communities in Abra, Ilocos Norte

By Artemio Dumlao | 8 hours ago
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. personally delivered relief supplies and cash assistance to families affected...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with