P1 million marijuana seized in Bulacan

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga, Philippines — Nine kilos of dried marijuana leaves with an estimated value of P1.08 million were seized in an anti-narcotics operation in Bulacan yesterday.

Reports reaching Brig. Gen. Jose Hidalgo Jr., Central Luzon police director, said the operation was conducted in Barangay Sumapang Matanda in Malolos.

Maribeth Melendez, Raffy Magpali Jr. and Arwin Jae Meneses were arrested for possession of the illegal drugs, according to operatives of the Malolos police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency. — Ric Sapnu