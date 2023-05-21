Grab Philippines vows to refund qualified riders per PCC directive

According to Grab, some of its riders have yet to claim the three-year-old PCC-approved rebate vouchers.

MANILA, Philippines – Grab Philippines said it has taken the “necessary steps” to immediately comply with the directives of the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) to notify affected riders of their unclaimed refunds, which can be collected via various channels.

“If you are one of these users, your rebate is waiting to be claimed via your in-app GrabRewards catalogue,” read the statement posted on May 19, which also included instructions on how to access the refunds.

The reminders were also sent to users via in-app notifications, emails and SMS, and was also posted on Grab’s social media platforms and published in major newspapers.

Refund beneficiaries were likewise reminded that the rebates will expire on July 18, 2023, and unclaimed amounts will be remitted to the Philippine National Treasury per the PCC Resolution dated February 2, 2023.

As early as Monday following the posting of the PCC resolution on the commission’s website on May 15, Grab Philippines Director for Public Affairs Atty. Sherielysse Bonifacio said that the company would be ready by May 19 to implement directives with regard to refunding the remaining P6.66 million due to Grab users who qualify for the rebates.

The Grab executive emphasized that the transport network company had every intention to fulfill its obligation to refund Grab users, as directed by the PCC.

“Never po namin tinalikuran ang aming obligasyon na ibalik po ang P25 million na ito sa pasaherong affected,” pointed out the lawyer, who said that the company welcomed the release of the PCC resolution as it had sought to comply with the commission's directives to refund Grab users for trips they had taken between 2018 and 2019.

“Buti ngayon po, finally klaro na po kung ano po ‘yung gagawin natin dun sa remaining PHP6.66 million. Hopefully after this ma-resolve na po natin ‘yung isyu na ito at matuldukan natin.”

According to the lawyer, Grab filed several motions requesting the PCC for guidance as to how to disburse unclaimed rebates prior to the release of the latest PCC resolution, after the TNC had successfully refunded 73.8% or P18.78 out of the P25.4 million Grab was ordered to pay.