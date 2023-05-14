Extreme heat: 403 Central Luzon schools suspend face-to-face classes

Students and teachers endure the hot weather inside the classrooms of Rafael Palma Elementary School in San Andres Bukid, Metro Manila on April 25, 2023.

SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga, Philippines — Up to 403 schools in Central Luzon are implementing modular distance learning modes due to extreme heat, according to the Department of Education (DepEd) regional office.

DepEd regional spokesperson Michelle Lacson said school principals may order the suspension of face-to-face-classes if they deem that students may experience discomfort.

“As school heads, you should weigh between learning and the safety of the students. You are always accountable for the welfare of your learners,” Lacson said.

However, she said suspension of face-to-face classes should be on a case-to-case basis.

Face-to-face classes in Ormoc City in Leyte were suspended this week as the heat index reached 42 degrees Celsius.

Public schools in Bataan held shortended in-person classes early this month, also due to extreme heat.

In a memorandum issued last month, the DepEd cited “extremely high temperatures” as among the valid grounds for suspension or cancellation of classes.

The department cited reports that some students are collapsing or getting dizzy due to rising temperatures.

The memorandum came as the state weather bureau warned the public of hotter days, especially this month.

The Philippine Atmopsheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration had earlier said the heat index or the level of discomfort felt by humans may reach 52 degrees Celsius.