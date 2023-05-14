Typhoid cases up 77% â€“ DOH

Typhoid cases up 77% – DOH

In its latest disease surveillance report, the DOH said it logged 4,440 cases from Jan. 1 to April 15.

MANILA, Philippines — More than 4,000 typhoid cases have been recorded in the first quarter of the year, the Department of Health (DOH) reported yesterday.

The cases were 77 percent higher compared to the 2,514 recorded during the same period last year.

The Cordillera Administrative Region logged the highest number of cases at 764 followed by Northern Mindanao, 573, and Central Visayas, 449.

Mimaropa recorded the highest increase in cases at 217 percent or from 109 to 346; Western Visayas, 194 percent or from 125 to 367, and Calabarzon, 151 percent or from 81 to 203.

Typhoid fever is a life-threatening infection caused by the bacterium Salmonella Typhi. It is usually spread through contaminated food or water.

Meanwhile, data from the DOH’s Epidemiology Bureau showed that 19 deaths due to chikungunya have so far been recorded this year compared to 16 last year.

Cagayan Valley recorded the highest number of deaths with four followed by Central Visayas with three.

Northern Mindanao, Davao and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao recorded two deaths each.

Remain vigilant vs monkeypox

On the declaration of the World Health Organization (WHO) that the smallpox-related disease monkeypox is no longer an international emergency, the DOH advised the public to remain vigilant against the disease.

The DOH said it is important to stay alert on the possible resurgence of monkeypox.

“If you have travel history to countries with monkeypox and have symptoms like fever, lymphadenopathy or kulani and rashes, seek immediate medical attention,” the DOH said in a statement.

The department said wearing face masks, isolating when feeling symptoms and frequent handwashing can help prevent transmission of monkeypox.

The DOH said the WHO declaration on monkeypox “signifies that the world is on its road to recovery, providing a global opportunity to effectively respond to future pandemics as well.”

Four cases of monkeypox had been recorded in the country.

The WHO said monkeypox is a viral illness caused by the monkeypox virus, a species of the genus Orthopoxvirus.

The common symptoms of the disease are skin rash, fever, headache, muscle pain and swollen lymph nodes.

The skin lesions can last up to a month. The disease is spread through physical contact with an infected patient or contaminated materials.