Troopers discover ‘lair’ of Adiong’s attackers

Roel PareÃ±o - The Philippine Star
May 2, 2023 | 12:00am

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Army trackers discovered on Saturday an alleged hideout of the gunmen who ambushed Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr.

The military said the hideout was located in the jungles of Barangay Batobato in Maguing town.

Troopers of the Army’s 3rd Scout Ranger Battalion expressed belief that the gunmen, led by Lomala Baratmo Mandoc, alias Kumander Lomala, left the hideout in haste.

Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, chief of the Western Mindanao Command, said the group of Mandoc left behind two rifles, ammunition, and personal belongings.

Galido said that pursuit operations against the suspects would continue in coordination with the police.

“Rest assured that our campaign against terrorism and other criminalities will not falter,” Galido said.

Adiong and his aide were wounded while his four police escorts were killed in the attack that occurred in Maguing on Feb. 17.

GUNMEN
Philstar
