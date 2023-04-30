Coast Guard conducts search, rescue ops after Tubbataha sinking

This photo shows M/Y "Dream Keeper." The dive yacht sank in the vicinity waters of Tubbataha reef in Palawan and the Philippine Coast Guard, along with other agencies, kickstarted search and rescue operations immediately after an incident report.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard said it is currently conducting search and rescue (SAR) operations for four missing individuals in waters off Tubbataha, Palawan after a dive yacht sank in the waters early Sunday morning.

Motor yacht “Dream Keeper” left San Remegio, Cebu at 4 p.m. on April 27 and arrived at Tubbataha reef around 10 p.m. on Saturday. The vessel was carrying 32 passengers, 15 of them were crew members with 12 passengers and guests as well as five dive masters on board.

The PCG said its command center received a report about the sinking from its Coast Guard District Palawan at 6:49 a.m. and it immediately sent BRP Melchora Aquino (MRRV-9702) to kickstart SAR operations.

“As of this report, the joint SAR team from different agencies, units, and organizations has rescued 28 people, while four remain missing,” the PCG said in a statement at 9:58 a.m.

Among those helping out with the search team are the Coast Guard Sub-Station Tubbataha and other dive boats in the area.

Tubbataha reef – a protected marine park – is a popular diving spot in Palawan. Travel agencies said it as among the “most biodiverse” location in the Philippines and one of the best diving spots in the country.

This is a developing story.