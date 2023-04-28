^

Ayuda, not wage hike on Labor Day

Mayen Jaymalin - The Philippine Star
April 28, 2023 | 12:00am
Ayuda, not wage hike on Labor Day
Workers continue construction duties despite the heat along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on April 26, 2023.
STAR / Ernie Penaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — There is no wage increase, but there will be financial aid distribution during the Labor Day celebration, according to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Speaking at the Laging Handa public briefing yesterday, Labor Undersecretary Benjo Benavidez said as a Labor Day gift, DOLE is extending P1.8 billion worth of financial aid, including emergency employment and livelihood assistance.

“We will be distributing financial aid to qualified beneficiary workers. Based on our data, we will be providing financial assistance, as of yesterday, P1.8 billion worth of assistance,” Benavidez said in Filipino.

In the National Capital Region alone, Benavidez said, DOLE is distributing P100 million salaries to Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers beneficiaries. He said DOLE will also release close to P50 million in livelihood assistance to qualified workers nationwide.

“So, that is what we will do in NCR, sa SMX. But the distribution in other areas will be done in various locations nationwide, led by our regional offices,” he added.

Regarding the demand of workers for wage increase, Benavidez said the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards (RTWPBs) are still conducting review.

He said eight wage hike petitions are now pending before the RTWPB in National Capital Region (NCR), Calabarzon, Western Visayas and Central Visayas.

“And just like what is stated in our laws, there is a process that needs to be followed. First, look if the petition is sufficient in form and substance. Aside from that, there will be consultation and hearing before coming out with, if necessary, a wage order,” Benavidez explained.

“We are letting the process and mechanism to determine if there is a need to revise the existing minimum wage in different parts of the country. That is what the law says in determining the minimum wage,” he said.

In the same briefing, Benavidez advised jobseekers to prepare the necessary requirements before going to the job fairs the government is mounting in line with the observance of Labor Day.

He said jobseekers may check the DOLE website to know the specific job fair venues and the vacancies available.

“Prepare yourself because you may have a new jobs when you come home,” Benavidez said.

Over 73,000 vacancies are to be offered in the government’s Labor Day job fairs.

