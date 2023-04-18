Mimaropa, Ilocos receive tourists from cruise ships

MANILA, Philippines — Hundreds of tourists from cruise ships flocked to Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan) and Ilocos region several days before and until the end of the Holy Week break, the Department of Tourism (DOT) reported yesterday.

The M/V Star Breeze, owned by the Windstar Cruises, docked in Puerto Princesa and Coron in Palawan in late March.

After the Palawan tour, the Breeze proceeded to the Hundred Islands National Park in Alaminos, Pangasinan on Palm Sunday, according to the DOT’s regional offices in Mimaropa and Ilocos.

The ship was carrying at least 476 crewmembers and passengers including foreigners and Filipinos.

From Pangasinan, the Breeze proceeded to Hong Kong.

Several cruise ships carrying thousands of tourists and crewmembers also visited Puerto Princesa in February and March.

Among these vessels were the Arcadia with 2,960 passengers and crewmembers; Europa, 488; Nautica, 1,084; Queen Elizabeth, 2,885; Seabourn Encore, over 1,000; Seven Seas Mariner, 1,145, and Westerdam with 2,000 passengers and crewmembers.

The Seven Seas Explorer with 914 passengers and crewmembers on board also docked in Coron.

The province of Romblon also welcomed passengers from Europa and Silver Shadow, the DOT-Mimaropa said.