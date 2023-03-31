PNP: Suspect behind killing of DLSU-D student identified

Members of the academic community of De La Salle University-Dasmariñas wear black on campus ahead of its prayer vigil for a student found dead with stab wounds this week, March 30, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines —- Police have identified the suspect behind the killing of a De La Salle University Dasmariñas student early this week.

The Dasmarinas City Police Station has pinpointed a certain Angelito Erlano as the suspect responsible for the death of Leanne Duguesing, according to news updates from News5 and PTV. Erlano was previously charged with robbery in 2022.

According to News5, Lieutenant Colonel Juan Peñafiel Oruga Jr., Dasmariñas police chief, said that Erlano fled from his residence before police could arrive and arrest him.

Police personnel said they found the clothes that Erlano was wearing on the night he reportedly committed the crime based on CCTV footage at his house. Police personnel also found a laptop bag it believes belongs to Duguesing at his residence.

Authorities are still tracking Erlano’s whereabouts, according to the News5 update.

Duguesing, a graduating Computer Science student, was found dead with stabbed wounds in an off-campus dormitory early this week. The incident prompted the university to tighten security measures, including deploying its security personnel to nearby areas frequented by students.

The DLSU-D academic community held a candlelight vigil Thursday afternoon to call for justice over Duguesing’s death.

Reward money for individuals who can identify and locate the suspect behind her death has reached P1.1 million.