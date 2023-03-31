^

Nation

PNP: Suspect behind killing of DLSU-D student identified

Philstar.com
March 31, 2023 | 11:21am
PNP: Suspect behind killing of DLSU-D student identified
Members of the academic community of De La Salle University-Dasmariñas wear black on campus ahead of its prayer vigil for a student found dead with stab wounds this week, March 30, 2023.
DLSU-Dasmariñas / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines —- Police have identified the suspect behind the killing of a De La Salle University Dasmariñas student early this week.

The Dasmarinas City Police Station has pinpointed a certain Angelito Erlano as the suspect responsible for the death of Leanne Duguesing, according to news updates from News5 and PTV. Erlano was previously charged with robbery in 2022.

According to News5, Lieutenant Colonel Juan Peñafiel Oruga Jr., Dasmariñas police chief, said that Erlano fled from his residence before police could arrive and arrest him. 

Police personnel said they found the clothes that Erlano was wearing on the night he reportedly committed the crime based on CCTV footage at his house. Police personnel also found a laptop bag it believes belongs to Duguesing at his residence. 

Authorities are still tracking Erlano’s whereabouts, according to the News5 update.

Duguesing, a graduating Computer Science student, was found dead with stabbed wounds in an off-campus dormitory early this week. The incident prompted the university to tighten security measures, including deploying its security personnel to nearby areas frequented by students.

The DLSU-D academic community held a candlelight vigil Thursday afternoon to call for justice over Duguesing’s death.

Reward money for individuals who can identify and locate the suspect behind her death has reached P1.1 million.

DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY DASMARINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LTO district chief suspended over fixers

LTO district chief suspended over fixers

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
The head of the Land Transportation Office Novaliches district unit has been suspended following the arrest of five alleged...
Nation
fbtw
DLSU-Dasmari&ntilde;as tightens security measures after killing of graduating student in dorm

DLSU-Dasmariñas tightens security measures after killing of graduating student in dorm

17 hours ago
Following the killing of one of its students, De La Salle University Dasmariñas has vowed to tighten security measures...
Nation
fbtw

DMW padlocks maritime firm

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
For alleged involvement in illegal recruitment, the Department of Migrant Workers padlocked a maritime consultancy firm in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Wednesday.
Nation
fbtw

PAGASA issues extreme heat danger alert

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
The heat index in Laoag City in Ilocos Sur may reach 48 degrees Celsius on the first day of April, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.
Nation
fbtw
900 PNP officers evaluated by review panel &ndash; Azurin

900 PNP officers evaluated by review panel – Azurin

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
Over 900 ranking police officers who submitted their courtesy resignations have been evaluated by the five-man advisory committee...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Only for Holy Week': MMDA allows provincial buses back to EDSA starting next week

'Only for Holy Week': MMDA allows provincial buses back to EDSA starting next week

By James Relativo | 59 minutes ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority allowed provincial buses to ply their routes along Epifanio de los Santos Avenue...
Nation
fbtw
Government revises departure protocols

Government revises departure protocols

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
Immigration procedures are undergoing revisions amid complaints over the stricter implementation of departure protocols, which...
Nation
fbtw
3 suspects in Caloocan kagawad&rsquo;s slay surrender

3 suspects in Caloocan kagawad’s slay surrender

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 12 hours ago
Three suspects in the 2017 killing of a barangay kagawad or councilman in Caloocan City have turned themselves in to aut...
Nation
fbtw

DOTr ready for Holy Week exodus

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
The Department of Transportation said yesterday it is prepared for the expected influx of passengers during the Holy Week.
Nation
fbtw

Workers hold ‘payday’ protest

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Workers staged a so-called “payday” protest yesterday in front of the Department of Labor and Employment central office in Manila.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with