2 dead after eating poisonous frog

BALANGA CITY, Bataan, Philippines — Two persons died after eating poisonous frog adobo during a drinking session in Barangay Camaya in Mariveles, Bataan on Wednesday.

Dennis Zarate, 37, and Charlie Caballero, 28, died while being treated at the Mariveles District Hospital.

A police report said the victims complained of severe abdominal pain, which doctors initially diagnosed as acute gastroenteritis.

The two reportedly suffered cardiac arrest less than an hour upon arrival in the hospital.