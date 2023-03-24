^

83 students in Cabuyao school sent hospital after fire drill under afternoon heat

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
March 24, 2023 | 6:12pm
MANILA, Philippines — At least 83 students in Cabuyao City were taken to the hospital on Friday following their participation in a fire drill conducted under sweltering heat. 

The Department of Education division office at Cabuyao City announced on Friday that more than 2,000 high school students participated in the division’s unannounced fire drill at 3:30 p.m.

“It took around five to 10 minutes for learners to reach their respective designated evacuation area wherein they were instructed to sit and a representative from each class shall report the headcount,” the division office said in a statement.

Even before students from the Gulod National High School-Mamatid Extension in Cabuyao City could complete their headcount, many had reported feeling discomfort due to the heat, prompting the school head to allow students to return to their classroom.

It was after teachers gave students the go-signal for them to end the fire drill that some of the schoolchildren exhibited “signs of difficulty in breathing.”

Teachers immediately gave first aid to students showing signs of “heat exhaustion” while school personnel requested an ambulance from the barangay to take the students to the hospital.

“Based on data consolidated by the teachers, 83 learners were taken to the hospital. All of them were treated immediately at Cabuyao City Hospital and Ospital ng Cabuyao. Some teachers also went to the hospitals right away to monitor the learners’ status,” the division office said.

DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa said that the department’s most immediate concern is to assess the condition of the affected students. 

“We are already making inquiries on the matter so that we can improve the conduct of the drills moving forward,” Poa said.

As of press time, only two students remain hospitalized, with one suffering from hyperthyroidism. 

The school suspended classes following the incident “to give students time to rest and recover,” the statement read.

The schools have also started providing psychological first-aid sessions to students. 

The division office is also currently coordinating with the Local Government of Cabuyao City to provide financial assistance to the affected students by shouldering their medical expenses.

State weather bureau PAGASA advised the public on Tuesday to take precautionary measures to minimize heat stress after it officially declared the start of the dry season.

