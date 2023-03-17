^

Nation

Phivolcs lowers Mayon’s alert level

Romina Cabrera - The Philippine Star
March 17, 2023 | 12:00am
Phivolcs lowers Mayonâ€™s alert level
A resident from Legazpi City, Albay, marveled netizens when she shared detailed photos of the Mayon Volcano on social media.
Photo courtesy Summershine de Lumen / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — The alert status for Mayon Volcano has been lowered to Level 1.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the alert level was downgraded as the volcano showed a steady decline in monitoring parameters since the start of the year.

Phivolcs cited a decrease in volcanic earthquake activity, deflation in ground deformation, lower volcanic gas emissions and stable summit conditions.

“The volcano’s state of unrest has declined to low levels and likelihood of an eruption occurring within the immediate future has diminished,” the agency said in an advisory

Volcanic earthquakes were down to an average of zero to one per day since the first week of December last year.

The edifice of Mayon had been continuously deflating since July last year while sulfur dioxide emissions were below the background level, Phivolcs added.

There has been weak to moderate degassing plumes since the start of 2022. Crater glow in the summit also remained weak.

However, Phivolcs said any renewed increase in any or combination of the monitoring parameters may lead to an escalation in the alert level.

Entry into the six-kilometer permanent danger zone remains prohibited due to the hazard of rockfall, avalanche, ash puff and sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruption.

Phivolcs reminded residents in valleys and along active river channels to remain vigilant against sediment-laden streamflows and lahar.

MAYON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Call center agent probed for P7 million theft

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
A call center agent is under investigation after she was accused of embezzling P7 million from a woman in Quezon City, police reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Demolition starts for Mindanao Avenue project

Demolition starts for Mindanao Avenue project

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 2 days ago
At least 300 families are set to be displaced as the Department of Public Works and Highways started demolishing homes and...
Nation
fbtw
3 carjackers get life terms for Venson slay

3 carjackers get life terms for Venson slay

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
After 12 years, a Quezon City court convicted yesterday three members of a carjacking group for the murder of car dealer Venson...
Nation
fbtw
Pork scam: Evidence vs ex-Mindoro lawmaker sufficient

Pork scam: Evidence vs ex-Mindoro lawmaker sufficient

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The Sandiganbayan has ruled to continue with the trial of the graft and malversation cases filed against former Oriental Mindoro...
Nation
fbtw
Government hit over slow response on oil spill

Government hit over slow response on oil spill

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 day ago
A lawmaker lamented what she described as the government’s slow response to the oil spill from the sunken motor tanker...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec all set for Marawi plebiscites

Comelec all set for Marawi plebiscites

By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 hour ago
The Commission on Elections is ready to conduct plebiscites to ratify the creation of two barangays in Marawi City in Lanao...
Nation
fbtw
Magnitude 4.7 quake hits Zambales

Magnitude 4.7 quake hits Zambales

By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
A magnitude 4.7 earthquake hit Zambales yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
DOH: Cholera, not amoebiasis outbreak in San Carlos

DOH: Cholera, not amoebiasis outbreak in San Carlos

By Gilbert Bayoran | 1 hour ago
An outbreak of cholera and not amoebiasis occurred in San Carlos City in Negros Occidental.
Nation
fbtw
P19.9 billion seized illegal drugs destroyed

P19.9 billion seized illegal drugs destroyed

By Ed Amoroso | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency destroyed 3.7 tons of illegal drugs seized in various operations with an estimated...
Nation
fbtw

Ombudsman probe of ex-Ifugao governor over vehicle purchase sought

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
The Commission on Audit wants the Office of the Ombudsman to investigate former congressman Teodoro Baguilat Jr. and other former provincial government officials of Ifugao over alleged irregularities in the purchase...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with