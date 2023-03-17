Phivolcs lowers Mayonâ€™s alert level

Phivolcs lowers Mayon’s alert level

A resident from Legazpi City, Albay, marveled netizens when she shared detailed photos of the Mayon Volcano on social media.

MANILA, Philippines — The alert status for Mayon Volcano has been lowered to Level 1.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the alert level was downgraded as the volcano showed a steady decline in monitoring parameters since the start of the year.

Phivolcs cited a decrease in volcanic earthquake activity, deflation in ground deformation, lower volcanic gas emissions and stable summit conditions.

“The volcano’s state of unrest has declined to low levels and likelihood of an eruption occurring within the immediate future has diminished,” the agency said in an advisory

Volcanic earthquakes were down to an average of zero to one per day since the first week of December last year.

The edifice of Mayon had been continuously deflating since July last year while sulfur dioxide emissions were below the background level, Phivolcs added.

There has been weak to moderate degassing plumes since the start of 2022. Crater glow in the summit also remained weak.

However, Phivolcs said any renewed increase in any or combination of the monitoring parameters may lead to an escalation in the alert level.

Entry into the six-kilometer permanent danger zone remains prohibited due to the hazard of rockfall, avalanche, ash puff and sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruption.

Phivolcs reminded residents in valleys and along active river channels to remain vigilant against sediment-laden streamflows and lahar.