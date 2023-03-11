^

Nation

Remains of six Cessna plane crash victims recovered in Isabela

Philstar.com
March 11, 2023 | 12:10pm
Remains of six Cessna plane crash victims recovered in Isabela
Philippine Army personnel from the 5th Infantry Division begin on March 10, 2023 to recover bodies of six passengers of a Cessna 206 plane that crashed in Divilacan, Isabela.
Philstar.com screenshot / Philippine Army / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Operations to retrieve the remains of six victims of the Cessna 206 plane crash in Isabela started Saturday, two days after the wreckage was located.

Isabela's Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office said in news reports that prior to their arrival at the crash site, the multi-agency retrieval team had difficulty reaching the location due to rains and slippery terrain.

Tagged "Site Delta," the crash site at Barangay Ditarum is in a mountainous and forested part of the Divilacan town about 30 kilometers from the bay and within the 20-kilometer radius of Maconacon community airport.

"Difficult terrain and the area’s thick jungle are contributing to the difficulty of retrieving the bodies," the Philippine Army said in a statement Saturday.

No survivors were identified among the five passengers and a pilot.

Retrieval operations are expected to take days to complete. The remains of the victims have to be taken down from the crash site while keeping the wreckage secured for investigation.

The plane was reported missing just an hour after it departed from the Cauayan Domestic Airport bound for Maconacon on January 24.

5TH INFANTRY DIVISION

CESSNA PLANE

ISABELA PROVINCE

PHILIPPINE ARMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BI intercepts 4 crypto scam victims at NAIA

BI intercepts 4 crypto scam victims at NAIA

By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 day ago
Four persons believed to be victims of a crypto scam ring were intercepted by the Bureau of Immigration at the Ninoy Aquino...
Nation
fbtw
Ex-soldier kills kagawad in parking row &nbsp;

Ex-soldier kills kagawad in parking row  

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
A barangay councilor was shot dead by a former soldier in Ermita, Manila on Thursday morning.
Nation
fbtw

Airport screeners to wear body cameras – Speaker

By Delon Porcalla | 3 days ago
Security officers screening passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and other gateways nationwide will soon be wearing body cameras and will no longer be allowed to carry their cell phones while on duty,...
Nation
fbtw
4 women nabbed for robbing Chinese

4 women nabbed for robbing Chinese

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
Four women were apprehended for allegedly robbing a Chinese national in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig on Wednesday night...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
5 Japanese crew members rescued near Oriental Mindoro

5 Japanese crew members rescued near Oriental Mindoro

1 hour ago
Members of the Philippine Coast Guard rescued five Japanese crew members Saturday morning aboard MV Catriona in waters off...
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City to host Philippines Earth Hour 2023 celebration

Quezon City to host Philippines Earth Hour 2023 celebration

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
The Quezon City government will host the country’s celebration of Earth Hour 2023 at the Quezon Memorial Circle on March...
Nation
fbtw

Philippines to revisit comfort women case

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 12 hours ago
The Philippine government may revisit its earlier position that comfort women should not be given reparations for the rape they suffered at the hands of Japanese soldiers during World War II.
Nation
fbtw
Boy dies, 5 hurt in 3 fires

Boy dies, 5 hurt in 3 fires

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 12 hours ago
A four-year-old boy died while five others were hurt in three fires that broke out in Metro Manila since Thursday.
Nation
fbtw

Mindoro oil spill reaches Palawan town

By Robertzon Ramirez | 12 hours ago
The oil spill from the motor tanker MT Princess Empress, which sank off the coast of Oriental Mindoro, has reached Taytay town in Palawan, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with