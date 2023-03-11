Wanted ex-Abra town councilor falls

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Former Sangguniang Bayan member George Sotelo of Pilar, Abra was arrested at his residence in Barangay Poblacion on Thursday, 16 months after he went into hiding after guns and ammunition were seized from a raid on his house in October 2021.

The Cordillera police said the arrest warrant was issued by Regional Trial Branch 1 Judge Bonhoefer Bernardez in Bangued, Abra for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. No bail was recommended.

A baby Armalite, a caliber .45 pistol, a 9mm pistol, magazines and assorted ammunition were among those seized in the raid.

Authorities said guns, magazines and ammunition were also seized in simultaneous raids on the houses of Sotelo’s cousins Ferdinand dela Rosa and Paterno Sotelo in Barangay Narnara.